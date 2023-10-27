Today signals a big step forward in our organisational evolution as we reveal our new look and our new name.

The result is Prosper.

Our new brand has been designed to represent both the influence and energy of the organisation, and to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to future thinking.

We want to present ourselves in the way we believe our members and partners see us – as a dynamic, collaborative country-wide forum where innovative solutions are explored to help us all be fit for the future.

We also hope to attract new members and partners to join us as we explore exciting new economic opportunities in Scotland, across the UK and Europe, and around the world.

Prosper Chief Executive Sara Thiam is certain the new brand represents a positive step in the evolution of the organisation: “SCDI was originally founded in 1931 and we are incredibly proud of our heritage as one of Scotland’s most important membership organisations.

"However, given the huge changes in Scotland’s economy, industry and society in recent years, we felt it was essential that we modernised and re-energised the way we present ourselves to the outside world. We hope that our sophisticated new brand will be appealing both to our existing membership base and to new members from across the the private, public and voluntary sectors who share our vision for a brighter, better future for Scotland.”

Joining the President and Chair of Prosper at the launch were founding members from both governments, Scottish Chambers, COSLA, STUC and Scotland’s banks.

Prosper may be a new name, but the organisation’s long standing commitment to building a Scotland which is fit for the future. First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “SCDI and the Scottish Government have worked closely to help promote fair work principles and deliver better outcomes for people across Scotland.

“As Prosper, I am confident its members will continue to champion cross-sector collaborative working and innovative approaches to continue to further our shared goal of a fair, green and growing economy. By working closely in partnership with industry, we can develop sustainable economic models to support efforts to take on the many social and environmental challenges facing Scotland and the world.”

Support for this new stage of Prosper’s evolution also comes from the Secretary of State for Scotland, The Rt Hon Alister Jack MP. “SCDI have a long and proud relationship with the UK Government, having represented their diverse membership at Westminster for decades. Those productive relationships between Prosper, Parliament and the UK Government will continue for decades to come, cemented by our shared commitment to a thriving Scottish economy.”

