The most progressive mobile hotspot devices can reach 5G speeds on the WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E bands. Here are some picks from the best mobile hotspot routers available.

Nighthawk M6 Pro 5G WiFi 6E Mobile Hotspot Router Huawei Mobile WiFi 3s (E5576-320) Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G Nighthawk M6 Pro 5G WiFi 6E Mobile Hotspot Router TP-Link M7350



Nighthawk M6 Pro 5G WiFi 6E Mobile Hotspot Router

Billed as the ultimate mobile hotspot for business on the go, the NETGEAR Nighthawk M6 Pro 5G WiFi 6E Mobile Hotspot Router has a strong reputation. In tests for us, it delivered fast 5G speeds for hosting blogs, live streams, Zoom meetings, and more – even in busy and crowded areas.

The NETGEAR Nighthawk M6 Hotspot Router is available from dedicated retailers such as Amazon and is powerful enough for business trips and everyday commutes. This essential travel companion easily slips into a pocket or purse. It was hassle-free to set up and easy to read, making it a mobile WiFi hotspot worth considering.

Huawei Mobile WiFi 3s (E5576-320)

This pocket-sized 4G LTE Router weighs only 72g but has impressive battery capacity. We felt at ease with high-speed Wi-Fi, around 150 Mbps, even when connected to multiple Wi-Fi devices at the same time. It was easy to get started with Huawei Mobile WiFi using a compatible SIM card with powerful enough specs to manage a home network effortlessly.

It was straightforward to switch through the device settings, traffic settings, and Wi-Fi settings without getting lost, and the Wi-Fi network security can be quickly and safely installed for long-term protection. Overall, the Huawei Mobile WiFi 3s is a good option for getting the most out of 4g mobile and 5g network Wi-Fi connections.

Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G

Inseego offers reliable internet connection and tethering of devices and gadgets while on the go. This advanced 5G hotspot features SRS Antenna Switching and 5G carrier aggregation, along with a proprietary antenna design and performance algorithms. The end result is a 5G system that delivers 5Ghz speeds and exceptionally low latency.

The 24x7 broadband operation MiFi X PRO 5G keeps up with gamers and streamers, with the inclusion of a 1 Gbps Ethernet port, a USB-C port, and Wi-Fi 6. The Inseego MiFi X Pro 5G is versatile and compatible with Apple iPhone and Android products for a smooth transition to a mobile hotspot meeting point.



Nighthawk M6 Pro (AT&T)

The Nighthawk M6 Pro has a reputation to uphold, and we weren’t disappointed. As expected, this AT&T mobile hotspot router is replete with advanced features, wide-ranging compatibility, and additional power via the 2.5 gigabit Ethernet port. We were impressed with the switchable Wi-Fi 6 and 6E capability, with network support for up to 32 devices.

The need for efficient and secure Internet access has become an integral part of daily life, and Nighthawk understands the equation. The number of digital nomads in England and around the world is on the rise, and with the Nighthawk M6 Pro, we could simply log on or off at the touch of a button. We believe Nighthawk is an ideal wireless access solution for now and into the future.

Best-in-class M6 Pro advanced features stand out, such as 5G mmWave-Sub-6 dual connectivity, the 2.5 G Ethernet port, and switchable WiFi 6 and 6E capability. For a mobile hotspot experience of the newest and fastest connected devices, the Nighthawk M6 Pro (AT&T) is hard to beat.

TP-Link M7350

We soon discovered that the TP-Link M7350 is a convenient plug-and-play device. Soon after inserting a 4G SIM card, reliable and personal WiFi hotspot mobile networks can be created, even while you are on the move. There was no trouble in connecting up to 10 WiFi-enabled tablets, mobile phones, laptops, game consoles, and smart appliances, without the need for an external antenna.

The powerful TP-Link battery operates for 8 hours at full capacity, with up to 480 hours of standby. The ergonomic design allows this portable WiFi hotspot device to be recharged using a micro-USB cable.



Getting Connected to Your Mobile Hotspot Router

When exploring mobile hotspot router products, you will need to factor in potential unlimited data plans, alternative data usage plans, and local SIM networks that best suit your lifestyle. I found that in today’s connected society, there is every opportunity to be in control with the best mobile WiFi router on your side. The best hotspot router products our team discovered all showcase a powerful WiFi signal, fast upload speeds of around 150mbps, and up to 12 hours battery life.



International Travel Convenience

Some of the best mobile hotspot routers allow you to swap SIM cards and data plans when traveling across borders and countries. Look for routers that are certified with T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T prepaid plans for international travel convenience.

We soon discovered the different uses of mobile hotspot routers with LCD touchscreen placed on a countertop or discreetly plugged into a wall socket. It’s all about mixing and matching with the public WiFi power at hand and the battery life available. Hotspot routers and modems are cool to carry in a pocket or purse for people from all walks of life.