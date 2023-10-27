Emergency services attended and one of the divers, a 58-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second diver was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said that the death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 10.35am on Friday, 27 October, 2023, we were made aware of concern for two divers being brought by boat to Houton Pier, Orkney.

"Emergency services attended and one man was taken to hospital for treatment. The second male diver, aged 58, was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin are aware. The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”