A restaurant and bar in a "high-occupancy" hotel on the North Coast 500 tourist route has been brought to market.
It is claimed it offers a "fantastic opportunity for an enthusiastic up-and-coming chef to make a name for themselves on the iconic NC500".
The hotel and leisure division of UK property firm Graham + Sibbald said it is "delighted to bring to the market the Restaurant and Bar at the Royal Hotel in Ullapool".
The 55-bedroomed hotel is in the picturesque village of Ullapool, "at the heart of the NC500 route", known as Scotland's Route 66.
The owner of the hotel is a local operator who signalled investment plans after acquiring the premises earlier this year. It is described as "one of Highlands' premier luxury hotels".
The agent said that, from March to November, the hotel "sees an influx of 100-plus guests and locals every night seeking a dining experience to remember".
Alan Maclaurin, owner of the Royal Hotel Ullapool said: "We’re not just offering you a restaurant; we are offering you a partnership.
"We’re here to work with you, adapt to your vision and make it a resounding success.
"Let’s collaborate to ensure that this opportunity aligns with your ambitions."
He also said: "Contact us now to discuss how you can turn this fantastic opportunity into a reality.
"Imagine crafting delectable dishes that leave a lasting impression on every guest. With no in-going costs and a highly reasonable lease, this is your chance to make a name for yourself.
"The fully equipped, commercial kitchen is waiting for you to work your magic."
Graham + Sibbald is asking for £30,000 per annum for the leasehold interest of the property.
