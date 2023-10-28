It was a fresh blow to Humza Yousaf's authority after the East Kikbride MP Dr Lisa Cameron defected to the Tories at Westminster barely a fortnight ago.

Until this month, the SNP hadn't suffered a parliamentary defection in its 89-year history.

Ms Regan now becomes Alba’s first MSP, ensuring the party keeps a parliamentarian if, as expected, MPs Kenny MacAskill and Neale Hanvey lose their seats at the general election.

Alba has not held any seat at council, Westminster or Holyrood level through voting, only defections.

Ms Regan has refused to resign her seat and trigger a by-election.

The Scottish Tories said the SNP were "fighting like Nats in a sack".

Ms Regan, 49, quit as community safety minister in late 2022 over the Scottish Government’s controversial gender recognition reform.

She came last in the SNP leadership contest with 11% of the vote.

During the contest she denied she would defect to Alba and was widely mocked after suggesting an ‘independence thermometer’ as a means to ending the Union.

“It was a distinct privilege to be elected in 2016 on an independence platform; riding the wave of optimism that the 2014 Independence referendum ignited across Scotland. And it has been an honour to serve the people of Scotland as an MSP and a Minister. Sadly, it has become… pic.twitter.com/q8irpKru2m — Ash Regan MSP (@AshReganALBA) October 28, 2023

Her campaign manager was the SNP MP Joanna Cherry KC, and her chief adviser was Kirk Torrance, a former Alba supporter and business partner of Mr Salmond.

Mr Regan’s switch from the SNP to the smaller pro-independence party was announced at Alba’s conference in Glasgow.

Mr Salmond said: “I am delighted to welcome Ash Regan to Team Independence.

“Her commitment to the cause of Scottish Independence has never been in question, and her addition to Alba sends a powerful message about the focus and determination we bring to achieving an independent Scotland.

“Having Ash join the Alba party enriches our team and sharpens our focus on the immediate need for Scottish Independence.

“She brings a level of commitment and principle that is deeply admired across Scotland, and I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome her into our ranks.”

Mr Regan, who now styles herself as the Alba Leader at Holyrood, added: “It was a distinct privilege to be elected in 2016 on an independence platform; riding the wave of optimism that the 2014 Independence referendum ignited across Scotland.

“And it has been an honour to serve the people of Scotland as an MSP and a Minister.

“Sadly, it has become increasingly clear that the SNP has lost its focus on Independence, the very foundation of its existence.

“I could not, in good conscience, continue to be part of a party that has drifted from its path and its commitment to achieving Independence as a matter of urgency.

“Today, I am proud to take up the mantle of leadership for Alba at Holyrood and to become the first Alba member of the Scottish Parliament.

“I do this with a clear focus on reinvigorating the cause of Independence and delivering on the promise that was made to the Scottish electorate in 2016 and 2021.

“I am committed to working tirelessly to create a Scotland that leads, not follows—a Scotland that leads the way in living standards, economic resilience, and innovation.”

Ms Regan’s defection is expected to lead to calls for her to quit as an MSP and trigger a by-election.

Her majority over Labour in 2021 was 10,117.

In her speech to the Alba conference, she addressed the point directly: "I’m sure some in the SNP may well say that I should resign my seat. But why? I am staying true to my election pledge.

"Can around 60 SNP MSPs really say the same? - that they have secured the 'No Ifs, No Buts' referendum that was promised?

"Or are even prepared to fight with others to secure an election mandate for independence at each and every election; starting now?

"Perhaps it is the 60 who should resign their seats and explain themselves to the people?"

Scottish Tory chairman Craig Hoy said: “This second defection in as many weeks is just the latest blow to Humza Yousaf’s increasingly divided and struggling SNP.

"He can’t convince even his own senior MSPs to remain onside, even when he’s abandoned all the normal duties of government to focus on independence.

"It’s quite clear that breaking up the UK is the party’s sole priority and they are now fighting like Nats in a sack about how they will try to achieve it.

"The Scottish people deserve a government that will put their real priorities – on health, schools, local services – first, and the Scottish Conservatives are the only party that offers them that.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Greens, who are holding their conference in Dunfermline this weekend, said: "Today for us is about celebrating the many achievements in government of our growing Scottish Green movement, not the desperate acts of others."

Although many MSPs have quit their party and stayed at Holyrood as Independents, Ms Regan is understood to be the first chamber defection to another party.

In 2014, SNP MSPs John Finnie and John Wilson quit the party and joined the Greens, but continued to sit at Holyrood as Independents until the 2016 election.

Mr Finnie was re-elected as a Green in the Highlands & Islands, while Mr Wilson failed to win on a Green ticket in Central Scotland.