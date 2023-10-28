Ash Regan explicitly denied planning to join Alba during the SNP leadership contest, the Herald can reveal.
The Edinburgh Eastern MSP said she was “not at all” interested in defecting when she was running to become First Minister earlier this year.
“If I’d wanted to go and leave and go to Alba I would have done it by now, wouldn’t I?” she said.
Ms Regan, who was elected for the SNP in 2016, today quit the party and announced she was becoming Alba's first MSP and its leader in Holyrood.
In a recorded interview with The Herald on March 10 about her bid for the SNP leadership, Ms Regan was asked about the possibility of her joining Alba.
READ MORE: Former SNP leadership contender Ash Regan defects to Alba party
The Herald put it to her: “There could be a place in history for you as the first Alba MSP if it doesn’t pan out.”
Ms Regan laughed at the suggestion, then said: “I’m in the SNP.”
When it was put to her that was “present tense” not future, she said: “ Well I am in the SNP.
“If I’d wanted to go and leave and go to Alba I would have done it by now, wouldn’t I?”
The Herald then put it to her that she could still be the first MSP for Alba and asked: “Does that interest you at all?”
She replied: “Not at all, no.
"I am this to win it. I want to be leader of the SNP.
“But I do want to work with the wider movement. I’ve been quite upfront about that.”
Ms Regan, 49, is the second parliamentarian to defect from the SNP this month.
East Kilbride MP Dr Lisa Cameron crossed the floor at Westminster to join the Tories on October 12, complaining of a "toxic" culture and bullying within the SNP group.
Alba was formed by former SNP leader and first minister Alex Salmond in spring 2021.
It has since attacked the SNP for failing to advance the cause of independence.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel