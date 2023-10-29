Ms El-Nakla’s parents, Elizabeth and Maged, travelled to Gaza from Scotland prior to the conflict to visit family.

On Sunday, Mr Yousaf said on X, formerly Twitter, that he has now heard from them.

He said they are alive but he fears for their safety as they have run out of drinking water.

He said: “We heard from my in-laws in Gaza this morning, they are alive, thank God.

“However, they have run out of clean drinking water.

“The UN resolution must be implemented.

“We need the violence to stop, and for significant amounts of aid to get through without delay.”

The First Minister previously wrote to all political leaders in the UK, urging them to back a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a letter understood to have been sent on Thursday evening, he said Israel has a right to defend itself following the Hamas attacks on October 7, but he added action must be taken now to stop the “staggering humanitarian disaster” unfolding in Gaza before it becomes “cataclysmic”.