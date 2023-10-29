A Scottish airport has welcomed the launch of an American airline's first route between the US and Scotland.
The response came as business correspondent Kristy Dorsey reported that low-cost carrier JetBlue is setting up in Edinburgh next year.
The airline is to launch its first Scottish link with a new New York route set up.
Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: "It’s always a big moment when we welcome an airline to Edinburgh for the first time and the arrival of JetBlue will be an exciting step as we further strengthen our links to North America.
"Edinburgh and New York are both hugely popular places to visit and I’m thrilled that this new service will provide even more opportunities to connect between two of the world’s great cities."
Hotel in 'famed' Scottish golfing region sold
An East Lothian hotel which attracts golf enthusiasts thanks to its proximity to a range of high-quality courses has been acquired by a Northern Ireland investor for an undisclosed sum.
Investment company Wirefox has added Ducks Inn in Aberlady to a leisure portfolio which includes St Andrews golfing hotel The Ardgowan, and The Bushmills Inn of Northern Ireland. Ducks Inn is the third property which Wirefox has placed in its Marram Hotel collection. It had been put up for sale by long-standing owners Malcolm and Fiona Duck, who had helmed the 23-bedroom hotel for 19 years.
Famous family-run Glasgow restaurant to open in Edinburgh
A Glasgow favourite is to open a new restaurant in the Scottish capital.
Family business Rusk & Rusk has said it is to open The Spanish Butcher, an award-winning dining concept, on North Castle Street in spring 2024. The independent Scottish restaurant group has been operating its steak house offering in Scotland for almost 15 years.
The new 90-cover restaurant will offer "vibrant Spanish and Mediterranean-inspired flavours across an à la carte menu, married with the very best homegrown produce from Scotland’s larder". It said that "inspired by New York’s neighbourhood dining scene and the lustworthy loft-style vibes of the city, The Spanish Butcher in Edinburgh will be quintessentially modern, hip and hospitable, and present a downright delicious offering”.
