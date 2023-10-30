ScotRail services will be returning to normal on Monday following disruption during a weekend of heavy rain with weather warnings.
Some services were suspended and speed restrictions were in place while the Met Office yellow alert was in force in much of eastern and north-east Scotland.
The warning expired on Sunday and ScotRail said that speed restrictions put in place across the region as a safety precaution have now been removed across most of the network.
Another Met Office yellow warning of heavy rain across central, eastern and north east Scotland and the north-east Highlands came into force at midnight on Sunday and ran until 3am on Monday.
ScotRail said that work is under way to ensure that services run as normal on Monday, though it warned passengers that there may be some remaining alternations first thing in the morning as some trains have been left out of place.
David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “The vast majority of services will operate as normal on Monday, and we look forward to welcoming passengers to take advantage of our off-peak all day trial.
“Our first priority is always the safety of customers and staff, and we only run services when we are absolutely sure the lines are safe.
“We thank customers, especially those in the north of the country, for their understanding and patience following the extreme weather.
“Customers are advised to check before travelling by visiting the ScotRail website, app, or social media channels.”
The company said that safety checks will need to be carried out on the Far North Line on Monday – the route between Inverness and Wick.
Speed restrictions will remain in place until early on Monday on the Kyle line (Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh).
LNER said there will be no services running from Edinburgh to Aberdeen, or from Aberdeen to Edinburgh, until Monday due to the weather.
The Met Office yellow alert warned that further heavy rain could bring some disruption to parts of central and eastern Scotland in the early hours of Monday.
It said that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings and that fast-flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.
