A “ground-breaking” illustrated children’s book designed to teach youngsters aged four to seven about cybersecurity is being launched in what is said to be a world first.
The Bongles and The Crafty Crows teaches young learners how to create passwords and passcodes using three random words, helping them to explore, play and communicate while using digital technologies, while keeping their online information safer and more secure.
It is being launched on Monday by Education Scotland in partnership with the Scottish Government and is described as a first of its kind.
Every Primary One child in Scotland will receive a copy of The Bongles and The Crafty Crows in their Book Bug Bag – due to be distributed next month ahead of Scottish Book Week from November 13-19, with Gaelic language versions sent to schools delivering in that medium.
READ MORE: Third of Scots pupils missing one day of school per fortnight
Scotland’s Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said: “This is a fantastic story and a great opportunity to introduce young children to cybersecurity.
“Digital technology is going to be at the heart of these children’s lives and it’s so important to help them learn how to stay safe online.
“I’m pleased that every P1 pupil in our schools will be receiving a copy of the book ahead of Book Week Scotland.
“I hope that teachers, parents and carers will use this engaging story and the learning activities that come with it to help their children learn about the importance of online safety.”
The book – which follows the adventures of Big Bubba, the Twins, Brainy and Pet Robot – has been designed to equip teachers, parents and carers with an attractive resource to deliver important cyber resilience skills, and is supported by a range of learning activities and materials.
It is the latest in a series of illustrated children’s books, ebooks, and animated audiobooks from Story Learning that tell stories about The Bongles – colourful bouncy creatures who reuse, repair and upcycle objects that wash up onto the pristine shores of their paradise-like island.
Frances O’Neill, founder and creative director at Story Learning, said: “Using recognisable, well-known children’s characters is a fantastic way to educate young children about the importance of staying secure online.
“Until now, educational materials on cybersecurity have been targeted at older primary and secondary school-aged children, with no recognised resource for younger learners.
“The Bongles and The Crafty Crows equips teachers and parents alike with a vibrant and fun tool to talk to four to seven-year-olds about the importance of keeping their online information safer and more secure, and impart knowledge that will help foster a generation of responsible and internet-savvy citizens.”
Sophie Watson, aged seven, from the 18th West Lothian Beaver Scouts, enjoyed reading the book.
She said: “The book helped me learn all about passwords and passcodes. You need to make a responsible one and not make easy passwords that people will know.
“I had lots of fun learning about passwords and I want to read the book again.”
The book is being launched at a special event at the Abertay cyberQuarter, Scotland’s multimillion-pound cyber security research and development centre at Abertay University in Dundee.
Professor Liz Bacon, principal & vice-chancellor at Abertay, University said: “This ground-breaking resource for Scottish schoolchildren draws from global best practice in the cybersecurity sector and we are proud to be supporting its launch at Abertay cyberQuarter, Scotland’s centre for cybersecurity research, development and innovation.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here