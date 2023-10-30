Such incidents mainly comprised outdoor blazes involving refuse and woodland but also involved building and vehicle fires.

Deputy assistant chief officer Iain Macleod, SFRS head of prevention and protection, said the reduction shows the impact of sustained prevention efforts such as school visits.

While welcoming the reduction, he also urged people to take care when hosting events at home and advised people to leave fireworks to the professionals.

He said: “We do so much more than simply responding to fires and prevention is always a key pillar of our work.

“Every year at this time of year our crews are mobilised to deal with deliberately set bonfires and to help people injured by the careless use of fireworks – particularly children and young people.

“But we always want to prevent fires, accidents or injuries from occurring in the first place.

“In the build-up to the bonfire night period we work tirelessly to engage directly with schools and community groups to educate our young people on the dangers of deliberate fire-setting, bonfires and fireworks.

“Clearly we welcome any fall in this type of activity as this reduces the risk to the wider community and the impact this type of behaviour can have on our firefighters.”

Mr Macleod also urged people hosting events at home to ensure they do so safely and responsibly.

He said: “Our message is clear – leave fireworks to the professionals and attend an organised event where possible.

“If anyone is thinking about hosting a private event involving flame or fireworks, please ensure you are aware of the laws around the use of fireworks and always follow the Fireworks Code to keep everyone safe.”

David McGill, lead clinician for the care of burns in Scotland network and consultant plastic surgeon at Scotland’s Burn Hub, urged people to take care around fireworks and to attend a public event to minimise the risk.

He said: “Unfortunately we see a rise in burn injuries around bonfire night, in both adults and children.

“We carry out an annual audit of firework injuries across Scotland, and last year there were 41 injuries recorded over the four-week period around Guy Fawkes night.

“The majority of these occurred at private properties. Injuries reported ranged from minor, such as burns to the fingers, to severe including loss of fingers and complex eye injuries with loss of vision.

“Children are frequently burned with sparklers. There’s a misunderstanding of how hot they can get.

“They can cause severe burns to fingers and hands, or catch clothing alight. Sparklers should never be given to children under the age of five.

“Great care should be taken around fireworks, especially when children are near.”