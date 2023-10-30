A bus operator has been forced to withdraw services to an area of a Scots town due to attacks on their buses.
McGills took to X, previously known as Twitter, on Sunday to advise passengers that its 3 and 51 services would not serve the Auchenback area of Barrhead due to “previous attacks” to its buses.
The Number 3 service normally passes through Auchenback while operating a route from Glasgow’s Hope Street to Neilston, while the 51 service normally begins/ends in Auchenback on a route to Paisley.
The bus operator said it awaits the support of Police Scotland before reinstating the bus routes.
⚠️ From 5pm onwards tonight, to keep everyone safe in light of previous attacks to our buses, the 3 & 51 will not serve Auchenback: 3 will serve Main St only in Barrhead. 51 will run to/from Dovecothall Roundabout, Barrhead Main St. We await support from @PoliceScotland. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/xBrGU4lfMY— McGill's Buses (@mcgillswest) October 29, 2023
McGills also halted evening services to the area on Friday and Saturday in an effort to “keep everyone safe”.
Back in April, First Glasgow threatened to withdraw services to the Pollok area of Glagow due to a rise in the number of "arson attacks” on its buses.
The bus operator said at the time it was seeking joint response from community leaders to address the amount of “criminal and anti-social behaviour” in the area.
Police confirmed local officers will be on both First Glasgow and McGills West services in uniform and plain clothes to help reassure the public.
