A 16-year-old boy was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said the death is being treated as unexplained.

READ MORE: Bus operator axes evenings services 'to keep everyone safe' after attacks

It is understood that officers are investigating if drugs played a part in the teenager's death.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were made aware around 11.55am on Sunday, 29 October of a 16-year-old male youth having taken unwell at a property on Kirkland Avenue in Ballingry.

“He was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

“His death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”