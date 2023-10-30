Both are now set to cost close to £400m, with added costs including mild steel rather than stainless steel being used on clamshell doors.

Speaking on their Go Radio Business Show with Hunter & Haughey, Sir Tom Hunter said: “When I heard they had used the wrong steel I had to check it wasn’t April the First. I’m beyond words. How can you have got it so wrong?

“The two ferries are now going to cost nearly £400 million of our money, taxpayers’ money – that’s just over four times the original budget – and, despite this, the ferries are going to carry 300 fewer passengers between them."

Their comments come after David Tydeman, chief executive of the Scottish Government-owned Ferguson Marine shipyard on the Clyde, told MSPs there have been a number of “mistakes” leading the MV Glen Sannox to be subject to more delays and cost over-runs.

