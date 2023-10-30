Two of Scotland's leading businessmen have called for a new public inquiry into the much-delayed ferries being built by Ferguson Marine.

MV Glen Rosa and MV Glen Sannox were due to come into service in 2019 and 2018 respectively, but will now not be delivered until next year at the earliest

Both are now set to cost close to £400m, with added costs including mild steel rather than stainless steel being used on clamshell doors.

Speaking on their Go Radio Business Show with Hunter & Haughey, Sir Tom Hunter said: “When I heard they had used the wrong steel I had to check it wasn’t April the First. I’m beyond words. How can you have got it so wrong? 

“The two ferries are now going to cost nearly £400 million of our money, taxpayers’ money – that’s just over four times the original budget – and, despite this, the ferries are going to carry 300 fewer passengers between them."

Their comments come after David Tydeman, chief executive of the Scottish Government-owned Ferguson Marine shipyard on the Clyde, told MSPs there have been a number of “mistakes” leading the MV Glen Sannox to be subject to more delays and cost over-runs.

