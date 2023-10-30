Education minister Robert Halfon stressed before the meeting that the Government has to ensure British citizens are “safe and secure from the threat of terrorism”.

He declined to say whether the terror threat level might be raised. It currently stands at “substantial” in England, Wales and Scotland, meaning an attack is likely.

READ MORE: Yousaf says in-laws still alive in Gaza after days without contact

It has been at that level since February last year when it was lowered from “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely.

Asked on Times Radio whether the terror threat level could be raised in the UK, Mr Halfon said: “I’m not at that Cobra meeting. I’m sure it will be announced later on.

“But, of course, we have to make sure that British citizens are safe and secure from the threat of terrorism as the Government always does.”

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley warned on Sunday that terrorism is being “accelerated” by events in the Middle East, as he raised concerns about “state threats from Iran”.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is in Abu Dhabi for talks on getting humanitarian aid into Gaza and allowing civilians, including British nationals, to leave.

He said the United Arab Emirates has had a “thoughtful and authoritative” voice on aid, as he meets Emirati foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.