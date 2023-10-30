Casino Apps

All British Casino – Our Best Casino App for Slots Players

Pros:

Great navigation tools in the app

Bespoke mobile graphics

Join tournaments through the app

Cons:

Some games may have performance issues

The All British Casino app has a wide range of games and exciting tournaments for players to explore. The app comes with all the navigation tools that members will find on the website, such as the categories tournament games, slots, Slingo, table games, casual games, jackpots and more. It also has the fantastic Pick a Theme function, which players can use to explore the very best Megaways, Book of, Something Fishy, Movies & Shows and Sports slots, among others. To top it off, the casino's game library is filled with games from the top software providers, such as NetEnt, Pragmatic Play and Red Tiger.

18+. Welcome bonus for new players only. Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100. Minimum deposit is £20. No max cash out. Cashback is cash with no restrictions. See full terms here.

Fun Casino – Top Casino App for Slots Tournaments

Pros:

Great colour tones for smaller screens

Slots with high RTPs

Excellent mobile gaming speed

Cons:

Could have more navigation tools

Players are in for a wild ride with the Fun Casino app. It has a fantastic array of games, and members are encouraged to explore different types of games and enter thrilling tournaments. Mobile gamers will appreciate the level of detail that went into optimising Fun Casino's mobile app. It is extremely solid, with beautiful graphics, and keeps users up to date with all the latest promotions and special offers. The app conveys the casino's amazing colour tones and brings the games to life with spectacular graphics and smooth performance.

18+. Welcome bonus for a new players only. Maximum bonus is 100% up to £123. Min deposit is £10. No max cash out. Maximum bet while playing with a bonus is £5. Full T&Cs apply.

Great Britain Casino – Our Best App for Game-Specific Casino Promotions

Pros:

Large variety of mobile games

Bingo rooms are accessible on the app

Game-specific promotions

Cons:

Interface needs more browsing options

Great Britain Casino's mobile gaming experience provides immersive gameplay, realistic sound effects and fantastic visuals. The action never stops at this casino, thanks to the game library filled with all sorts of games, including slots, scratch cards, casino games, bingo, and live dealer games. The casino runs loads of game-specific promotions, such as bonuses for slots, giveaways on Slingo games, cash prizes for scratch cards and many more. Great Britain Casino has a simple design that looks great on mobile devices but could have more navigation options.

18+. New players only. £10 min fund. 65x bonus wagering requirements. Max bonus conversion to real funds equal to lifetime deposits (up to £250). Full terms apply.

Pub Casino – Top App Online for Quality Casino Games

Pros:

Slick mobile interface

Fantastic variety of games

Best slots on the market

Cons:

Under 20 game developers

The Pub Casino app has a fantastic interface that feels timeless and familiar. The casino is an absolute powerhouse, delivering games from leading developers such as Blueprint, NetEnt, IGT and Pragmatic Play, to mention a few. Despite its tremendous selection of games, players will not feel overwhelmed browsing them in the mobile gaming app, as they are presented in separate groups such as slots, live casino, table games, Slingo and tournament games. The only little detail that would improve this already spectacular interface would be the inclusion of a jackpot group. As a nice extra, a sportsbook is built into it so you can make a punt with your pint.

18+. New players only. Max bonus is 100% up to £100. Min deposit is £10. No max cash out. Wagering is 40x bonus. Maximum bet with an active bonus is £5. See full terms here.

Swift Casino – Top Casino App for Video Poker Players

Pros:

Amazing mobile app setup

Great variety of games

Easy mobile deposits

Cons:

Not a massive selection of games

Swift Casino has an intriguing mobile app that breaks the mould. It feels more like a sportsbook, the way it is set up, but in the best of ways. There are side screens and lots of tools with which players can locate exactly what they want to play, find out more about the latest promotions, and keep an eye on how big the largest progressive jackpot is at that moment in time. Swift Casino has plenty of slots, blackjack, roulette, video poker and live casino games, as well as some mouth-watering jackpot titles.

18+. First deposit only. Max bonus £50. Maximum amount of Free Spins is 50. Game: Book of Dead, Spin Value: £0.10. Terms and conditions apply.

VegasLand – Our Best Vegas Experience at a Casino App

Pros:

Great retro Vegas-inspired theme

Solid mobile app

Flexible payment options

Cons:

Limited live dealer games

VegasLand Casino is among the best casino apps. The gambling operator has a mobile-friendly website and casino apps that players can download to access their favourite games instantly. The app feels quite old-school, with a retro backdrop and large thumbnails covering the screen, but it is a solid piece of software that works remarkably well. VegasLand concentrates on slots and table games, bringing gamers only the very best titles from the top developers. These include games from Pragmatic Play, No Limit City, Playtech, NetEnt and Microgaming. Those who have played online casino games before may recognise some of the titles in the Featured Games collection, such as Eye of Horus, ThunderStruck II, Gates of Olympus and Reactoonz.

18+. New depositing players only. Welcome package split over 3 deposits. Min 1st deposit £10. Min 2nd and 3rd deposit £20. Further terms apply.

Luckster – Fastest Casino App Online

Pros:

Minimalistic mobile interface

Amazing jackpot games

Top software providers

Cons:

Limited browsing tools

Luckster is an Irish-themed casino that brings players a wide range of entertaining slots. The casino has a very minimalistic interface and only a few menu options for players to navigate through the games. There are categories for all games: jackpots, slots, drops and wins, featured games and new. Through the Games List option, players can see everything the casino has to offer, and they can also search for games by providers or simply title. The game providers at Luckster include Microgaming, Pariplay, 1x2 Gaming and Play'n GO. Furthermore, it is easy to reach customer support through the casino app.

18+. New players only. Min deposit £10. Welcome package splits over 3 deposits. 35x Wagering requirement applies to match up bonus. Further terms and conditions.

BritainBet – Our Best Casino App for Instant Games

Pros:

Large selection of jackpot slots

Fantastic themed titles

Seamless performance on mobile devices

Cons:

Difficult to navigate

BritainBet may be a sportsbook first and a casino only second, but it ranks high among the best casino apps. This gambling site has a large game library, which includes slots, jackpot titles, scratch cards, table games and live casino games. The design is a bit simplistic and looks slightly outdated on a computer, but it works extremely well on mobile devices. At BritainBet, gamers can play slots from providers such as Quickspin NetEnt, Play'n GO and Hacksaw Gaming. The only shortcoming of the casino is that it has limited navigation tools, which can take some getting used to.

18+. New players only. Wager from real balance first. 50X wager the bonus. Contribution varies per game. Selected games only. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Slots n'Play – Our Best App Featuring Drops & Wins Casino Games

Pros:

Awesome array of slots

Ever-expanding game collection

Generous Drops & Wins

Cons:

The interface could be better

Slots n'Play is renowned amongst mobile players for all the right reasons. It has all the games that slots players will want to play, with titles from industry leaders such as Betsoft Gaming, Play'n GO, Playson, 1x2 Gaming and NetEnt. There are categories for slots, drops and wins, new, featured games, table games and all games, and there is a separate lobby for all the live casino games. Players can discover all the slots that Slots n'Play highlights within the featured games category. These are the most popular games in the casino and are well worth checking out.

18+. New players only. Offer valid upon 4 deposits. Min deposit £20. Welcome package split over 4 deposits. Max bet limitations per spin apply: £4. Further terms apply.

10bet – Our Best Seasonal Promotions at Casino Apps Online

Pros:

Intuitive interface on mobile app

Seasonal promotions

Advanced mobile gaming software

Cons:

Could have more jackpot titles

It is truly joyful to play slots at 10bet casino. This platform ticks all boxes: it has awesome games, is easy to use, has a fantastic gaming app, and showers players with thrilling promotions. There are categories for premium slots, trending, new games, live casino, Megaways, Drops & Wins, jackpots and all slots, and players have a search tool at the ready. The progressive slots have displays that show the value of the jackpot, which always goes up. Under premium slots are some of the finest titles from Playtech, including Age of the Gods: God of Storms, Blue Wizard, Buffalo Blitz and Legacy of the Tiger.

18+. New customers only. Wager bonus 40x within 15 days. Max winnings = £500. Free spins validity: 15 days. Free spins max winnings = £100. Stake contribution per eligible games. See full terms here.

PlayOJO – Our Best Online Casino App for Bingo Players

Pros:

Tonnes of navigation menu tools in the app

Large variety of mobile games

Easy payments through the app

Cons:

Not many tournaments

PlayOJO goes above and beyond other casinos with its excellent mobile gaming and thrilling selection of games. The platform may look simple initially, but it packs a massive range of features, navigation tools and awesome games that will have players returning for more. There is no shortage of slots, casino games, scratch cards, bingo rooms and live games. Players can even find progressives in the daily jackpot and jackpot play categories. A large range of providers, including Blueprint Gaming, NetEnt, Play'n GO and Red Tiger, deliver the titles. These are all available through the fantastic mobile app, and players will benefit from speedy payments, giving them everything they need to start playing at PlayOJO.

18+. First deposit only. 50 free spins on Book of Dead slot. Free spin valued at £0.10. Full T&Cs apply.

Spin and Win – Our Best Bonus Features for Slots at a Casino App

Pros:

Top-notch filter tool

Loads of feature slots

Solid mobile interface

Cons:

Smaller sized casino

There is no end to the fun and thrilling action that Spin and Win has to offer gamers. The casino looks and feels plain on a desktop but is perfect for mobile gaming. Spin and Win has some excellent tools to help players filter through hundreds of slots to get to the games they want to play. There are slots with features such as bonus spins, multi ways extra, stacked wilds, tumbling reels, click-me slots and dynamic bonus rounds. Players have an amazing pick of traditional casino games, as well as various scratch cards and arcade games.

18+. Minimum first deposit of £10 to get 100% up to £250 on selected match slots & 100 free spins on Blueprint slots at 0.20P. Deposit bonus playable on selected Slots. Full terms apply.

Grosvenor – Top Casino App for Regular Promotions

Pros:

Well established brand

Includes poker rooms and live streams

All-in-one mobile gaming app

Cons:

Medium-sized casino

The hugely popular casino chain in the UK has a most spectacular online casino. Grosvenor delivers one of the best casino apps on the market, complete with a wonderful selection of slots, exclusive games and live casino games, some of which are streamed directly from the land Grosvenor Casinos. This casino is a nonstop game fest, with prize drops all day with the Drops & Win slots, four different categories for jackpot hunters, crisp-looking table games, and even poker rooms, all of which can be accessed through the solid mobile app. To top it off, gamers can sign up for an epic loyalty program and take advantage of many promotions.

18+. New customers only. Min deposit £20. Max non-withdrawable bonus £30. Playable on selected games only. 30x wagering required. Expires within 30 days. Max win £2,000. See full terms here.

Casumo – Our Best Games Collection at Mobile Casino App

Pros:

Excellent game providers

Resounding mobile gameplay

Game lists for easy browsing

Cons:

Could have more jackpot titles

Casumo is a thrilling casino that brings players an enormous collection of around 2,000 games. Everything is well organised and clear-cut on the platform, as players can jump into any of the popular games, live casino, thrilling new games, jackpots, and table games on offer. The slots are especially intriguing, with loads of quirky features, including stacked wilds, sticky wilds, dynamic bonus rounds, tumbling reels and bonus spins. Gamers will love the massive jackpot games, which are provided by NetEnt, Microgaming and Blueprint Gaming. These jackpot games have some of the biggest prizes, and they remain fun to play even after long periods.

18+. New UK customers only. Opt-in required. 20 bonus spins on “Sahara Riches Cash Collect” and 100% deposit bonus up to £25 on first deposit. Full terms and conditions.

Betway – Our Best for Exclusive Slots at an Online Casino App

Pros:

Easy browsing tools

Amazing range of featured slots

Thrilling exclusive games

Cons:

The platform can be slow at times

Casino players are welcome to an awesome array of quality casino games at Betway. The casino delivers hundreds of thrilling games, which are neatly split into the categories New, Exclusives, Slots, Crash Games, Must Win Jackpots, Instant Win, Penny Games, Real Dealer, Blackjack and Roulette. The slots collection has some of the most popular titles, such as Big Bass Bonanza from Pragmatic Play, Break da Bank Again from Microgaming, Wolf Blaze Megaways from Fortune Factory Studios and Starburst from NetEnt. Gamers can revel in the fantastic graphics and easy navigation while benefiting from rapid banking and accessible customer support.

18+. New customers only. Opt-in required. 100% match bonus up to £50 on first deposit of £10+. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Further T&Cs apply.

MagicRed – Our Best Online Provider for Diversity among Casino Apps

Pros:

Neat interface

Many leading game providers

Amazing search function

Cons:

Should have a category for jackpot games

While not the most glamorous of the best casino apps on the list, MagicRed has a fantastic array of games. There are slots, table games and live casino games, which are all of resounding quality. Gamers who have a favourite provider will most likely find a hearty selection of its games at MagicRed. Microgaming, 1x2 Gaming, Play'n GO, Pragmatic Play, Blueprint Gaming, Spinomenal and NetEnt are only a few of the game providers that players can check out at MagicRed. The platform may look a bit dull on desktops, but on mobile devices, it is clear and easy to use.

18+. New players only. Min deposit: £10. Max bonus: 20 bonus spins. Offer valid on first deposit. Spins are given as follows: 20 Spins upon a first deposit of minimum £10. See further terms here.

How to Choose the Best Casino Apps for you

There is a world of choice available when looking for a new place to play casino games on mobile devices. There is no wrong or right answer, but there are factors that will guide players to casinos that are better equipped for their individual needs. These are not solely based on which casino has the most games or the biggest welcome package; instead, they relate to everyday issues that players may have. By ticking off all the boxes, gamers will find the best casino apps to meet their needs.

User Interface, Experience and Ease of Navigation

The interface is something that is rarely mentioned, but it is critical for players. A casino that feels cluttered or lacks the proper navigational tools is something that users can get used to to a certain degree, but it is far more enjoyable to have a clear app that delivers an unencumbered gaming experience. The best casino apps have a design that looks good on a smartphone, keeps gamers up to date with all the latest promotions and the newest games, and gives players browsing tools to help them explore all the games on offer.

Casino Games Optimised for Mobile Use

It is unlikely that a non-mobile-compatible casino game has been developed in the last decade, and certainly not within the last five years. For many years, all games have been developed using HTML5, which ensures cross-device compatibility. However, this doesn't mean the games are all designed to the same standard. Some developers put much more effort into ensuring that their games are just as enjoyable on smaller screens with crisp graphics, sound effects that sound good from phone speakers, and easy-to-use controls.

Special Features

To stand out, some apps have special features or exclusive games. These make the app feel more personalised, which is something that all players will appreciate. Themed casino apps are also hugely popular, as some gamers will prefer apps that have a unique characteristic or discernible colour tone. The best casino apps have special tournaments or prize giveaways in which players can participate. These are always welcome, especially if they take place regularly and do not have restrictive requirements, such as only relating to specific games or not being open to all players.

Availability of Live Casino

Live casino games are hugely popular in the UK, and today, there are several high-quality providers. However, not all live casino providers prioritise mobile players. The best casino apps will ensure the live dealer experience is immersive, smooth, and hassle-free. Preferably, there should be a broad selection of live casino games and not just a handful of options. You should have the choice of live card and table games, such as blackjack and roulette, as well as casino poker and gameshows for casual players.

Bonuses and Promotions

A hearty welcome package is always thrilling, especially when it includes bonuses that can be used on a player's favourite casino titles. However, the welcome package can only be used once, and if a casino does not have any worthwhile offers after the newcomer bonus has been used, then it may lose customers. Players should look for casinos that have regular or seasonal promotions and tournaments. The best casino apps offer bonuses in many forms, such as bonus spins, monthly cash drops, deposit bonuses, reload offers, giveaways or even cashback specials, to name just a few.

Security and Reliability

Mobile gamers should always be protected at casinos, especially when making a deposit or withdrawing their winnings. The best casino apps are licensed and use advanced encryption and firewalls to protect players' data and accounts. Another good measure of security is having 2 step verification when mobile players open the app. This makes sure that no one else can access the casino account, whether by accident or deliberately. Ultimately, if the casino holds a reputable license, you can be sure the app is safe.

Payment and Withdrawal Options Offered by Different Casino Apps

Flexible payment options are always preferable for gamers. Not everyone is comfortable using their bank cards to deposit at new casino sites, so alternatives such as e-wallets, vouchers or other payment services should be offered. Google Pay and Apple Pay have become extremely popular among mobile gamers, as they safely deliver money from banks to the casino without giving away any information.

Mobile Casino Apps vs. Desktop

Some of the best online casinos offer mobile apps that can be downloaded straight from Google Play or the Apple App Store. These apps are well-constructed, and they give players instant access to the casino. Other casinos do not have apps but instead have mobile-friendly websites that provide players with all the same features that they find on a computer but resized and optimised to fit on their phones. Both of these effectively allow players to carry a casino wherever they go.

This is central to the big difference between mobile casino apps and desktop play: convenience. Mobile apps allow players to access their favourite games in seconds no matter where they are as long as they have a smartphone, internet connection and battery power.

However, desktop computers arguably offer a more immersive experience. They have far larger screens, and the sound quality is vastly superior. This can be transformative when playing live dealer games as they allow players to view the dealer, the betting area, and the chat window simultaneously. Furthermore, desktop devices are more powerful, so the games will run better.

Ultimately, players will likely enjoy mobile casino apps and desktop play. There is definitely a place for both of them, and there is no reason why a person should have to only enjoy one and not the other.

Difference between iOS and Android Casino Apps

With the best casino apps, there are no big differences between the iOS and Android casino apps. The apps should feel almost identical, but there may be differences in the performance between the two apps. However, this difference will be due to the device, not the operating system. When using the latest generation of smartphones, both should provide a very smooth experience. That said, Apple is known for imposing very high standards on app developers, and therefore, a casino's iOS app may work slightly better than its Android app.

In terms of availability, Android users have the advantage, as casinos can distribute the apps independently of the app stores. iOS apps can only be installed via the Apple App Store, but Android apps can be downloaded and installed from a regular website. Furthermore, it is usually cheaper to develop an Android app which fits into the budget of smaller to medium-sized casinos. There may also be some differences in the payment options on the two platforms as well. Google Pay and Apple Pay will only be offered on their respective platforms, but there may be some e-wallets that are not included on either of the mobile apps.

Ultimately, if you are playing at a high-quality online casino, then whether you own an Android or iOS device, you will be playing at one of the best casino apps.

FAQ

What casino apps pay real money?

There are many casino apps where players can win real money, such as Mr Green, Slots Magic, William Hill, 10bet, PlayOJO and 32Red. The best casino apps deliver a large range of games to players, allow players to deposit money and then play using real stakes. All the casino apps mentioned here are licensed by respectable authorities, which means that they can be relied upon to pay out real money when a player is lucky enough to hit a win.

Will I receive a welcome bonus using the casino app?

Yes, the best casino apps have massive welcome packages that mobile players can snap up. These can be redeemed on mobile devices through the casino app, so players do not need to open their computers at all, should they not wish to. Registration and secure deposits can all be handled through the gaming app, and players can also claim further promotions and bonuses after their welcome bonus. The welcome bonus may include a deposit bonus, bonus spins, or even both.

How do I download a casino app and start playing?

The best casino apps can be found in the Apple App Store and Google Play. Players can simply open the relevant store, search for the app, and then download the software. It usually takes a few minutes, and then signing up at the casino through the app takes a minute or two more. Some casinos do not have native mobile apps, but instead, players can join the casino through the mobile-friendly website. These casinos do not require players to download any software, as they can open the site as they would on a computer and start signing up for the casino.

DISCLAIMER: You should always be aware of how much you spend when you gamble. The best casino apps have measures in place to help you avoid overspending and stick to your budget. It is essential that you stick to your budget both when winning and when losing, otherwise, you may find yourself running into financial difficulties. Therefore, it is worth exploring responsible gambling tools, such as deposit limits and self-exclusion programs. If you feel like you need more information on the subject, you can reach out to organisations such as BeGambleAware or GamCare, which have lots of useful information on the subject.

Please be aware that the information is intended for entertainment purposes only and is as up-to-date and accurate as possible, but may well have changed since publication. We take no responsibility for inaccuracies or gambling losses incurred by the reader.

This article is brought to you by Amici IT and does not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.