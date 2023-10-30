Rail union members working on an overnight sleeper service between London and Scotland are to be asked to consider striking over staffing numbers.
The RMT union has accused the operators of the Caledonian Sleeper service of causing staff adverse stress and anxiety by allegedly refusing to crew services “adequately”.
Representatives have also accused management of failing to adhere to a dispute resolution agreement reached in 2019, putting a further strain on industrial relations.
Employees will be asked if they want to take strike action and action short of strikes such as no rest day working and an overtime ban.
READ MORE: Humza Yousaf 'burying his head in the sand' over cuts to hundreds of firefighters
The ballot for train hosts and train host team leader grades will open on Tuesday, October 31 and close on November 21.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members have expertise in what kind of staffing levels you need on the Caledonian sleeper, both in terms of safety and comfort of passengers.
“Management seem intent on picking a fight with RMT members instead of listening and negotiating properly with them.
“A big vote, and turnout for strike action will send the clearest message to Caledonian Sleeper management that they need to respect the workforce and not renege on agreements with the union.”
The Caledonian Sleeper is a service operated by Scottish Rail Holdings on behalf of the Scottish Government.
The operators have been approached for comment.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here