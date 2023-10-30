Bonfire Night is almost upon us, and with it a number of spectacular fireworks displays are being held across Edinburgh and beyond.
For those who wish to be dazzled by the light shows while enjoying live music, entertainment, cosy warm drinks, and of course a huge bonfire, here is our guide to the main fireworks shows in and around Edinburgh this Bonfire season.
SLA Fireworks Extravaganza 2023
Scottish Love in Action (SLA) is hosting a fireworks night at George Watson College's rugby ground on Sunday, November 5.
Run by the charity which helps vulnerable young people in India, this event will be a fusion of Scottish and Indian cultures.
Tribal drummers Clanadonia will be providing high-energy live music at the event, while Dance Ihaymi will delight crowds with classical Indian dance.
And The Delighters will entertain with a magical blend of fire, circus and theatre performances.
Tickets are still available on Citizen Ticket at the time of writing, costing £13.28 for general admission. Timings are either from 4pm to 5.30pm or 6.30pm to 8pm.
Fireworks night at Hopetoun House 2023
A firework spectacular is being held at Hopetoun House near South Queensferry on Saturday, November 4.
The theme of this year's show is 'Night at the Movies' which will see fireworks set to film scores and classic movie songs.
There will also be fairground attractions and food and drink stalls at the event, which runs from 4pm-8pm.
Fawkes Festival: Gosford House family firework spectacular
For those willing to travel further afield, Gosford House in East Lothian is hosting a "thrilling evening" for Bonfire Night on Sunday, November 5.
There will be a "spectacular" 20-minute professional fireworks display choreographed to movie music with lights, lasers, and sky trackers.
While entertainment will also include a funfair, DJ, bubbles, face painting, fire pits, marshmallows, performers, and more.
Running from 4pm-8pm, tickets are available on the Fawkes Festival website, from £15.26 for adults..
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here