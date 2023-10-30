SLA Fireworks Extravaganza 2023

Scottish Love in Action (SLA) is hosting a fireworks night at George Watson College's rugby ground on Sunday, November 5.

Run by the charity which helps vulnerable young people in India, this event will be a fusion of Scottish and Indian cultures.

Tribal drummers Clanadonia will be providing high-energy live music at the event, while Dance Ihaymi will delight crowds with classical Indian dance.

And The Delighters will entertain with a magical blend of fire, circus and theatre performances.

Tickets are still available on Citizen Ticket at the time of writing, costing £13.28 for general admission. Timings are either from 4pm to 5.30pm or 6.30pm to 8pm.

Fireworks night at Hopetoun House 2023

Hopetoun House

A firework spectacular is being held at Hopetoun House near South Queensferry on Saturday, November 4.

The theme of this year's show is 'Night at the Movies' which will see fireworks set to film scores and classic movie songs.

There will also be fairground attractions and food and drink stalls at the event, which runs from 4pm-8pm.

Fawkes Festival: Gosford House family firework spectacular

Gosford House (Image: Newsquest)

For those willing to travel further afield, Gosford House in East Lothian is hosting a "thrilling evening" for Bonfire Night on Sunday, November 5.

There will be a "spectacular" 20-minute professional fireworks display choreographed to movie music with lights, lasers, and sky trackers.

While entertainment will also include a funfair, DJ, bubbles, face painting, fire pits, marshmallows, performers, and more.

Running from 4pm-8pm, tickets are available on the Fawkes Festival website, from £15.26 for adults..