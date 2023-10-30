The union said it will be carrying out a rolling programme of industrial action with further school strike dates and more councils to be announced in due course.

Read more: Why are school support staff striking in Scotland? Explained

Unison argues the latest revised pay offer, which was accepted by Unite and GMB unions, represents a real terms pay cut to workers.

Johanna Baxter of Unison Scotland said: “No one wishes to cause disruption for pupils and their parents, but school staff have left with no other option.

“The strength of feeling amongst Unison’s 91,000 local government members, who voted overwhelmingly to reject Cosla’s latest pay offer, is clear. They are determined to continue to fight to get an improved pay offer.”

But Humza Yousaf said there is "no more funding" for a further pay offer. The First Minister said: "We have significant additional funding in order to get a really good pay deal on the table for our local government workers, and that’s why two out of three trade unions have accepted the deal.”

It comes after more than 21,000 workers took industrial action in September, forcing 75 per cent of Scotland's schools to close.

Which Scottish council areas are on strike on Wednesday, November 1?





Unison members on strike in Glasgow (Image: Gordon Terris)

On Wednesday (November 1), school staff in the following areas will go on strike. Full list:

Glasgow City

Renfrewshire

East Renfrewshire

Inverclyde

A large number of schools in Glasgow, East Renfrewshire, and Renfrewshire will be closed during this day of industrial action.

In Glasgow, all nurseries, primary schools, and additional support learning school will close. While secondary schools will only open for S4-S6 students. Glasgow Gaelic Secondary School will be closed to all pupils.

In East Renfrewshire, all primary schools, nursery classes within schools and Isobel Mair School will be closed, while secondary schools will be closed to S1-S3 pupils. The position will be similar in Renfrewshire.

Inverclyde council has said primary schools will be closed to all pupils. While secondary schools will be closed to all S1-S3 pupils. St Columba's High in Gourock will be open to S4-S6 pupils. Early year establishments will be closed except:

Binnie Street Children’s Centre

Gibshill Children's Centre

Glenbrae Children's Centre

Glenpark Early Learning Centre

Hillend Children’s Centre

Larkfield Children's Centre

Rainbow Family Centre

Wellpark Children's Centre

Which Scottish Council areas are on strike on Wednesday, November 8?





Unison members on strike in Glasgow (Image: Gordon Terris)

Schools in the following Scottish council areas will be affected by industrial action on Wednesday, November 8:

South Lanarkshire

Dumfries and Galloway

Edinburgh

Fife

The council areas have not yet announced which schools will be closed on this strike day, but this article will be updated as soon as more information is available.