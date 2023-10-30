The man assaulted the driver and demanded he hand over money.

He is described as wearing a blue/black jacket and a disposable face mask. He was carrying a white carrier bag.

READ MORE: Teenager dies after taking unwell at house

Detective Sergeant Karen Murray said: “While the taxi driver was not seriously injured he was left extremely shaken by this incident.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we are keen to trace this man.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area around this time and recognises this description of the man, or perhaps has relevant dash-cam footage which could assist us, to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0192 of Sunday, 29 October, 2023.