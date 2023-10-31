For western countries, attitudes to masks have been more polarised and sceptical.

Jason Leitch, Scotland's national clinical director, advised against wearing masks at the beginning of the pandemic (Image: PA)

What was the UK and Scotland's position on masks at the beginning of the Covid pandemic?

In April 2020, Professor Jason Leitch - Scotland's national clinical director - said that the Scottish Government did not recommend face coverings.

In an interview with the BBC, he said: "The global evidence – and we've looked properly, I promise you – is that masks in the general population don't work.

"There is a cultural tradition in Asia to do it. That is principally because they have had airborne viruses in the past.

"This virus is not airborne – it has to be spread by droplets – hence the social distancing, the hand-washing. All of that is about keeping the droplets away from person-to-person spread."

This was echoed by Dr Jenny Harries, the UK Government's deputy chief medical officer, who stated in March 2020 that wearing a mask could “actually trap the virus” and lead the person wearing it to breathe it in.

What changed?

By April 28 2020, the Scottish Government was advising people to wear masks in enclosed public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The UK Government followed suit for England on May 11 2020.

Both countries made masks compulsory in July 2020: Scotland from July 10, and England from July 24.

Messaging at the time said that the measure would help to curb transmission of the virus as the country moved beyond lockdown.

An Edinburgh University study had found that face coverings - including cloth and surgical masks - could reduce the forward distance of an exhaled breath by more than 90%.

Compulsory facemask rules for the general public ended in March 2022 (Image: PA)

When did mask rules end?

On March 21 2022, Scotland lifted the legal requirement for facemasks to be worn on public transport or in shops. Wearing them became voluntary and the number of people choosing to wear masks fell dramatically.

The Scottish Government argued that the country had entered a new stage in the pandemic following repeated mass vaccinations and the availability of antivirals for eligible groups.

Over time cloth and surgical masks had also become less effective as the virus evolved into highly transmissible new strains, particularly with the emergence of Omicron at the end of 2021.

Some other countries had switched to requiring the public to wear high-grade FFP2/3 masks instead, but this was never enforced in the UK.

Use of face coverings by the general public fell sharply after mandates ended (Image: Scottish Government 'Modelling the Epidemic')

What changed in healthcare?

In September 2022, routine asymptomatic testing for Covid among frontline staff and for patients on admission to hospital and during their stay came to an end.

This was followed in May 2023 be the lifting of requirements for staff and visitors to hospitals and care homes to wear masks.

In August 2023, Covid testing was withdrawn for symptomatic staff. Staff with respiratory symptoms who felt well enough to come to work were told to wear a mask.

The changes - mirrored across the UK - have been criticised by some scientists, public health experts, and patient campaigners who argue that the policy ignores evidence for the asymptomatic and airborne spread of Covid, as well as the risks of long Covid.

The Scottish Healthcare Workers Coalition called high-grade FFP2/3 masks to be mandated in healthcare settings.