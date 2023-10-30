Emergency services attended and the 23-year-old, who was driving a black Audi A3, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people in the other vehicle, a black Range Rover, were injured in the collision.

READ MORE: Appeal after attempted robbery and assault of taxi driver

The driver, a 45-year-old man, and two children aged nine and 15, were taken to hospital in Edinburgh for treatment. The road was closed for a time to allow collision investigators to conduct inquiries.

Sergeant David Waddell, of Police Scotland, said: “We are in the process of establishing the full circumstances, and I would ask any members of the public who have not spoken to us yet, to contact us, any small piece of information could prove significant.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dashcams or home-recording equipment to check their footage as it could assist us in our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1884 of October 29.