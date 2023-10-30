He has been an outspoken critic of the Bute House Agreement which saw the Scottish Greens enter government in 2021 and has blamed the smaller party for several controversial policies pursued by the SNP in power including plans to reform gender recognition legislation and proposals to extend highly protection marine areas. Both policies are currently shelved.

In a statement released to The Herald today, he launched a new attack on Ms Slater after she suggested in an interview yesterday she would be open to a deal to prop up a Labour government in Edinburgh and that Labour's opposition to independence would not be a 'red line' for the Scottish Greens.

Ms Slater was asked if her party would rule out forming a coalition or co-operation with Scottish Labour in principle over their differing stance on independence.

Appearing on the BBC’s Sunday Show, Ms Slater was pressed if the Greens could "go into government with another party” and “if Labour needed your support to get Anas Sarwar elected as first minister, could you do that or is independence the red line?”

She said: “The Greens are open to conversation wherever we have points in common.

“I think the challenge for Labour is what do they have in common with us, because it’s hard to know what they stand for at the moment.”

Asked again if independence isn’t necessarily a red line”, Ms Slater said: “Absolutely not.”

Mr Ewing took aim at Ms Slater and re-newed his appeal for the SNP to pull out of the Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens.

In his statement, which primarily focused on dismissing speculation that he may defect to Alba, after his former Holyrood colleague Ash Regan did so on Saturday, he also raised Ms Slater's comments on the BBC's Sunday Show.

He also underlined that he was appealing against his week long suspension from the SNP at Holyrood and was working to increase membership and support for the SNP.

"I am presently appealing against my suspension and my lawyer has submitted my appeal," he said.

"I am focusing on continuing working within the SNP to try to influence the party, and see us regain lost membership, and support," he said.

"To do that we must regain the trust of the people and , in the words of our old slogan 'Put Scotland First.'

"That means putting our people first - not punishing them with daft policies ill thought out and poorly delivered, like DRS [Deposit Return Scheme] HPMA, Highly Protected Marine Areas] GRR [Gender Reform Recognition]. Short Term Let Registration, and compulsory ripping out of heating systems to be replaced by ones that are unsuitable."

But he added: " "The common element here is that most of these damaging punitive policies stem from the Green Party - whose co-leader Lorna Slater at the weekend has just announced she would support Labour in Holyrood if she keeps her ministerial position - and would ditch independence to do so.

"Ending the Green Deal and the Bute house agreement is a necessary first major step on the road to SNP recovery.

"I am working towards that end. The Slater revelation over the weekend , that keeping her ministerial post is more important than independence , is in stark contrast to the courage and principled stance taken by Ash Regan MSP , who it should be remembered, gave up her ministerial office to object and campaign against the Gender Recognition Reform bill."

Polls suggest that Labour’s surge in support and a fall in favour of the SNP has put both parties neck and neck for Scottish Parliament voting, despite being more than two years away from the next Holyrood election.

But current polling suggests that both the SNP and Labour would need the support of other parties to form the next Scottish government.