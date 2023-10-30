A number of people have been reported for alleged road traffic offences, the force added.

Glasgow has witnessed an explosion in the number of delivery riders using e-bikes in the city centre in recent months.

Concerns about their use in pedestrianised areas, such as Sauchiehall Street, have led to calls from city centre residents for a crackdown.

Twelve illegal e-bikes were seized by officers in the City Centre this weekend as part of an operation targeting those riding illegally modified electric bikes capable of going at high speeds.



In August, residents gathered at Garnethill Multicultural Centre to discuss the "threat to the safety and emotional wellbeing of city centre pedestrians" caused by "speeding cyclists".

Many who attended the meeting spoke of experiencing near misses with bikes, particularly in areas where pedestrians have to cross cycle lanes.

In order for an e-bike to be legal to ride it must meet the government's criteria for an 'electrically assisted pedal cycle' (EAPC).

The electric motor must also have a maximum power output of 250 watts, and should not be able to propel the bike when it’s travelling more than 15.5mph.

If an e-bike doesn’t comply with these rules, it needs to be registered, insured and taxed as a motor vehicle. In this case, the rider also needs a driving licence and must wear a motorcycle helmet.