Scottish pharmacies are being provided with a "life-saving" emergency drug which can reverse opioid overdoses.
All community pharmacies will now hold two Naloxone kits, the Scottish Government said, which is hoped to reduce drugs deaths.
Drugs and alcohol policy minister Elena Whitham said it “provides a substantial increase in life-saving emergency access”.
Read more: Drugs deaths spike as synthetic opioids detected in Scotland
The Scottish Government is providing £300,000 of funding for the Emergency Access Naloxone Scheme.
The move follows thousands of Police Scotland offices being given the kits, which have already been used to save lives.
Police involved in the scheme have been given individual pouches containing Naloxone nasal spray to be worn as part of their standard issue equipment.
Scotland’s drug death rate remains the highest in Europe, despite National Records of Scotland statistics in August indicating drug deaths in 2022 had fallen to their lowest since 2017, to 1,051.
The following month Scottish Government figures indicated suspected drug deaths rose in the first six months of 2023, with 600 such fatalities between January to June – seven per cent higher than the same time in 2022.
Ms Whitham said: “Through our national mission to reduce drug deaths and harms, we have invested more than £3 million in widening access to Naloxone, including through our emergency services."
She said Police Scotland recently completed a force-wide rollout to 12,500 officers who have used the kits more than 300 times. According to the latest statistics, 70 per cent of those who are at risk of opioid overdose are being providing with one.
Ms Whitham said: “However, we want to do even more. This new, nationwide service is a welcome addition to existing services.
Read more: Scotland's rising drugs deaths crisis, explained
“It provides a substantial increase in life-saving emergency access and I’m grateful to all those in community pharmacies who are supporting our £250 million national mission to reduce drug deaths.”
Matt Barclay, incoming chief executive officer of Community Pharmacy Scotland (CPS), said: “CPS is pleased to have community pharmacy participating in delivering this key role to support a reduction in drug deaths across Scotland.
“It once again sees community pharmacy at the heart of the community, delivering care for the citizens of Scotland.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here