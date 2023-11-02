The Old Haunts by Allan Radcliffe. It’s a beautifully written, warm and absorbing coming-of-age story set in Scotland. It follows Jamie and his boyfriend Alex as they make a trip to a rural house that Jamie stayed in as a child. It’s about the pain and joy that can be connected to memories, coming to terms with feelings of grief, and the complexities of familial relationships.

Recommend a novel …

Thirsty Animals by Rachelle Atalla. It’s a dystopian view of the future, about a world running out of water and a mass migration to Scotland. It’s so thought-provoking and claustrophobic, and there’s plenty of tension in the way that Rachelle makes you feel like it all could be very possible.

What are you currently listening to a lot?

I’m never not listening to hip-hop – it’s the genre that I credit for many good things in my life! I spent much of my childhood being in awe of women in hip-hop in particular, thanks to an older sister that always had MTV playing in the background. This, and my love of the poetry, activism and innovations within the genre, led me to write my first book, Flip the Script: How Women Came to Rule Hip Hop. Today, I’m obsessed with seeking out rappers from around the world and in different languages and accents. Recent favourites include the Pakistani rapper Eva B, Egypt’s Taffy and Srirachi from Australia.

Favourite song?

Public Enemy’s Fight the Power. For me, that track encapsulates the potency of political consciousness in hip-hop. I’m also a big fan of Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing, which it was originally written for.

Favourite album?

Hole’s Live Through This holds a special place in my heart because it’s my go-to album when I feel angry or frustrated and need to listen to something loud to let off steam.

What has been your most formative cultural experience?

I’ve been lucky enough to interview a lot of wonderful musicians over the years but the one that will always stand out is Sophie. It was related to a gig she did at the Edinburgh International Festival in 2018 and as an artist that generally didn’t do many interviews, it felt incredibly special to speak to her. She sadly passed away in 2021, but I’ll never forget how excited I was to interview her and how lovely she was, and happy to chat too. She remains hugely missed in the electronic music community.

Recommend a film …

Summer of Soul, Questlove’s documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. It’s full of joy, celebration and resistance, and serves as a reminder of how easily elements of history can be erased.

What’s your go-to YouTube video?

I’m a sucker for old episodes of Top of the Pops on YouTube, which I will watch for hours. But these days, I tend to spend more time on TikTok, where my timeline is exclusively cat videos. I have perfected my algorithm in such a way that there are no people or drama or thoughts – just cats.

What haven’t you managed to get around to yet but will when you have the time?

I’m ashamed to say that I still haven’t seen Succession. I figured I’d catch-up properly once it had finished, but that hasn’t happened yet. I know I’m totally missing out!

Recommend a TV box-set …

The Golden Girls. All seven seasons are on Disney+ and it is the ultimate comfort watch.

What was the most memorable recent theatre show you saw?

I saw Stellar Quines’s production of Disciples at the Traverse. It was stunning and very moving, thanks to both the devised movement and the strong performances by the cast. It felt like a really important show and I’m grateful to have seen it.

Favourite comedian?

I’m not sure if I have a favourite but I love keeping up with what Natalie Palamides is doing, and have always loved everything she’s brought to the Fringe. Her weird and wonderful clowning is probably the type of comedy that I enjoy the most.

Who or what do you always turn off?

I’m generally a bit of a wuss and can’t deal with most types of horror. But the one thing that I really can’t cope with seeing/hearing is anything that involves animals in pain or suffering. This does occasionally complicate my TikTok scrolling – I get too attached to certain internet cats and then when something bad happens to them, I’m devastated.

You’re in a station or airport shop. What magazine do you grab?

If I’m in Scotland, I’ll always pick up The Skinny when I see it. Elsewhere, I might look for something like The Fader or The Wire.

Favourite video game?

I’m currently playing Pokémon Violet on the Nintendo Switch and loving it because it reminds me of the original Red/Blue games more than any other Pokémon game I’ve played.

Recommend a podcast …

The new season of the Heavyweight podcast just started and if you’re new to it, I recommend catching up from the beginning. It features host Jonathan Goldstein as he attempts to try and help people resolve a moment from their past that they wish they could change. Each episode is a different story and it can range from totally absurd to completely heart-breaking.

Irvine Welsh or Robert Louis Stevenson?

Irvine Welsh (my cat’s name is Begbie)