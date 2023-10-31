The organisation said Mr Cliffe, who joined AGS after 19 years with Manchester Airports Group, on January 1, would add “invaluable aviation expertise” to its board.

During his team at MAG, he was managing director of East Midlands and Bournemouth airports and held senior positions across functions including finance, operations, commercial, real estate development, strategy, and corporate development. Latterly, he was the chief executive of Midland Expressway, which operates the UK’s only major toll road, the M6toll.

Mr Cliffe will take up his position as a director of STA in November, with Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, and Freda Newton, managing director of Loch Ness by Jacobite having completed their terms in March.

Stephen Leckie, chairman of the STA board, said: “Andy brings with him a unique set of skills and experience to complement the blend of expertise we have around our board table, strengthening the representative position of the STA and our ability to elevate the key issues and challenges for our industry.”

“It is more important than ever that we continue to improve and develop Scotland’s connectivity within the global marketplace, from both a leisure and business perspective. Competition has never been more fierce, and we must continue to build on our appeal and marketing success as a destination to attract the international market. We look forward to working with Andy and benefiting from all he has to bring to the role.

“I would also like to thank both Gordon and Freda for the immeasurable contributions; their guidance and stewardship within the Board has seen the STA go from strength to strength despite the many challenges which the industry has faced over the last 11 years”.

Marc Crothall, chief executive of the STA, said: “I would like to congratulate Andy on his appointment to the STA board. We are very much looking forward to working with him and drawing on his considerable experience not only within the aviation industry, but in relation to his experience of infrastructure and connectivity and representation at a time when Scotland must continue to make its presence felt on the international stage.”

Mr Cliffe said: “I am delighted to join the STA Board at a critical time for the recovery and growth of the Scottish economy, with our tourism industry at the heart of it. I join an excellent team of industry leaders and look forward to working with colleagues across the industry and government to support the aims of the STA and our members and partners”.