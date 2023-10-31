Of the chosen projects, three solely support children with additional support needs (ASN), while six have at least some ASN capacity.

A joint programme with local authority body Cosla, the Learning Estate Investment Programme follows on from Scotland’s Schools for the Future – a £1.8 billion policy which resulted in 117 new and refurbished schools between 2009 and 2021.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said: “I am determined to deliver excellence and equity across Scotland’s schools, and ensuring that pupils are educated in modern, state of the art facilities is an important part of that.

“This latest phase of the £2 billion learning estate investment programme will continue to support local authorities to deliver improvements in our school estate, and ensures continued progress in ASN provision in particular.

“This latest round of investment means that every Scottish local authority which submitted a bid has now received funding for a project in phases one, two or three of the learning estate investment programme.

“As a direct result of Scottish Government investment, the proportion of schools in good or satisfactory condition has increased from 61% in April 2007 to 90.7% in April 2023 and this investment will build on this remarkable progress.

“We will continue working with Cosla to explore how we can deliver further improvements in the school estate, as well as ensuring provision in those areas experiencing population growth.”

Cosla spokesman for children and young people, Tony Buchanan, said: “We welcome today’s announcement of the projects which will benefit from phase three of this joint learning estate investment programme.

“Creating the very best possible learning environments to allow children to thrive is a top priority for our councils.

“Scottish local government funds 50% of the programme and we are delighted to that more children and families will benefit from access to the improved educational environments while also contributing to our net-zero goals.

“These council-led projects really demonstrate the innovation from local government and partners that makes positive change a reality in people’s lives.”