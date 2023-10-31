The teenager was a pupil at Vale of Leven Academy in Alexandria and had recently started a course at the City of Glasgow College.

Matthew Boyle, Headteacher at Vale of Leven Academy, told the Daily Record: “We are all very shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic and untimely death of our former student.

READ MORE: Teenager dies after taking unwell at house as police probe 'unexplained death'

“David was a much-loved and respected School Base Champion Award 2021 winner, who was popular with his peers and all of our teachers and support staff.

“David’s family and friends are very much in our thoughts at this very difficult time.”

A City of Glasgow College spokesperson said: “We are profoundly saddened by the awful news that David has passed away following an accident on holiday.

"We send our deepest condolences to David’s family and friends at this desperately sad time and our professional staff are on hand to provide wellbeing support to any of our students affected by this tragedy.”

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Lanzarote and are in contact with the local authorities.”