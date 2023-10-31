Founded in 1965, the Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund is the official relief and development agency of the Catholic Church in Scotland, working across Africa, Latin America and Asia and responding to emergencies around the world.

The charity said Ms Currie's appointment marks "a new and exciting chapter".

She said: "I am deeply honoured to take on this new role as Chief Executive of SCIAF.

"I am passionate about our mission and vision and am eager to lead the organisation towards new horizons with a steadfast commitment to the people we serve, fuelled by the generous support of people across Scotland."

The 58-year-old worked for three decades in humanitarian relief and international development, having originally qualified as a nurse.

Born and raised in Lanarkshire, she went on to work with refugee communities in the Middle East and Egypt.

Ms Currie later moved into roles within relief and international development, working with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), various international charities and faith-based organisations.

Her work has taken her to regions across the Middle East, Africa, and Eastern Europe, where she has managed a diverse range of programmes, from emergency relief to healthcare and education for marginalised communities.

SCIAF’s Bishop President Brian McGee welcomed Ms Currie to her role.

He said: “Lorraine is hugely equipped to lead SCIAF into its next exciting chapter.

"Since joining the SCIAF Board six years ago I have been hugely impressed with Lorraine’s professionalism, faith, friendliness and utter commitment to the communities SCIAF serves.

"This is a new and a fantastic opportunity for us all and the board has every confidence in Lorraine’s abilities and her passion and commitment to SCIAF.”

Ms Currie steps into her new role following the departure of Alistair Dutton, who was recently appointed as Secretary General of Caritas Internationalis in Rome.

Mr Dutton, who headed SCIAF for nine years, was tasked with repairing relationships at the Vatican-based charity where an investigation ordered by the Holy See found “real deficiencies” in management that had affected staff morale.