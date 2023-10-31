Who is Ashley Jensen and why is she the talk of the crime drama steamie?
Jensen, 54, is an actor, best known to date for appearing in Sharon Horgan’s comedy Catastrophe, Mayflies, Extras, After Life, and Ugly Betty. Those with a longer memory may remember her playing the daughter of Billy Connolly’s robbery boss in Down Among the Big Boys. Also known for voicing animated characters in Gnomeo and Juliet 2 and How to Train Your Dragon. Her latest role is her first lead part in a drama.
Which is?
Shetland, BBC1, Wednesday, 9pm. Jensen plays a DI sent to Shetland to bring a vulnerable witness back to London.
A witness to what?
A gangland murder.
Why don’t they ask DI Jimmy Perez to put the witness on a plane?
Perez, played by Douglas Henshall, handed in his warrant card last year.
READ MORE Edinburgh on University Challenge
Wasn’t his job meant to go to fan favourite, DS Tosh McIntosh, played by Alison O’Donnell (We Are In Time, Holby City)?
That was never set in stone. Jensen reckons viewers will like the changes. She told Radio Times: “I love working with Alison and bringing in my character shines a light on Tosh, so we see a different side to her. Of course there will be people who miss Dougie [Henshall] because he was great, but with new directors and a new lead writer [Paul Logue], Shetland has kept everything that’s wonderful about it but it’s somehow amplified.”
How long has the crime drama been running?
Started 2013. This will be the eighth series.
Audience?
The last series drew a very decent 7.2 million across its run.
So not just for viewers in Scotland?
Just as the Ann Cleeves novels on which the series is based are international bestsellers so the TV series is sold around the world.
Any other familiar faces in the new series?
Phyllis Logan (Guilt, Downtown Abbey), Jamie Sives (Guilt, Annika), Dawn Steele (Holby City, Granite Harbour), Don Gilet (EastEnders, Sherwood), Ann Louise Ross (River City, Katie Morag) and Lorraine McIntosh (Outlander, My Name is Joe). The guest cast will star alongside series regulars including Steven Robertson (playing DC Sandy Wilson), Lewis Howden (Sgt Billy McCabe), Anne Kidd (Cora McLean), Angus Miller (Donnie), Conor McCarry (PC Alex Grant) and Eubha Akilade (PC Lorna Burns).
Scottish drama has been enjoying a good run of late?
Yes. There has been Guilt, Vigil and Mayflies, Shuggie Bain is being adapted for the small screen.
READ MORE The new Frasier, any good?
Can Shetland keep up with the competition?
The Herald’s review will be published at 10pm on Wednesday, after the show has aired.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here