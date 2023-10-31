Which is?

Shetland, BBC1, Wednesday, 9pm. Jensen plays a DI sent to Shetland to bring a vulnerable witness back to London.

A witness to what?

A gangland murder.

Why don’t they ask DI Jimmy Perez to put the witness on a plane?

Perez, played by Douglas Henshall, handed in his warrant card last year.

READ MORE Edinburgh on University Challenge

Wasn’t his job meant to go to fan favourite, DS Tosh McIntosh, played by Alison O’Donnell (We Are In Time, Holby City)?

That was never set in stone. Jensen reckons viewers will like the changes. She told Radio Times: “I love working with Alison and bringing in my character shines a light on Tosh, so we see a different side to her. Of course there will be people who miss Dougie [Henshall] because he was great, but with new directors and a new lead writer [Paul Logue], Shetland has kept everything that’s wonderful about it but it’s somehow amplified.”

How long has the crime drama been running?

Started 2013. This will be the eighth series.

Audience?

The last series drew a very decent 7.2 million across its run.

So not just for viewers in Scotland?

Just as the Ann Cleeves novels on which the series is based are international bestsellers so the TV series is sold around the world.

Any other familiar faces in the new series?

Phyllis Logan (Guilt, Downtown Abbey), Jamie Sives (Guilt, Annika), Dawn Steele (Holby City, Granite Harbour), Don Gilet (EastEnders, Sherwood), Ann Louise Ross (River City, Katie Morag) and Lorraine McIntosh (Outlander, My Name is Joe). The guest cast will star alongside series regulars including Steven Robertson (playing DC Sandy Wilson), Lewis Howden (Sgt Billy McCabe), Anne Kidd (Cora McLean), Angus Miller (Donnie), Conor McCarry (PC Alex Grant) and Eubha Akilade (PC Lorna Burns).

Scottish drama has been enjoying a good run of late?

Yes. There has been Guilt, Vigil and Mayflies, Shuggie Bain is being adapted for the small screen.

READ MORE The new Frasier, any good?

Can Shetland keep up with the competition?

The Herald’s review will be published at 10pm on Wednesday, after the show has aired.