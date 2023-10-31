The devastation wrought by Storm Babet on the east coast has been laid bare, with a slipway at St Andrews harbour destroyed by rough seas.
The storm carried a red weather warning for the north-east of the country, with residents evacuated from River Street in Berwick unlikely to be able to return to their homes until after Christmas due to the flood damage.
High winds brought strong waves in coastal areas, and damage to the harbour in St Andrews is likely to cost £500k to repair.
The west slipway was destroyed in the storm, which also damaged a cliff path that will now be more vulnerable to erosion without the protection of the slipway.
The harbour has been closed, though boats have been told they can use it at their own risk.
A spokesperson for St Andrews Harbour Trust said, “In line with coastal communities along the East Coast, Storm Babet has caused significant damage to St Andrews Harbour.
"Late Sunday evening, we lost the north west slipway and suffered further damage to the east gate. Due to the loss of the slipway, the west end of the small car park is undermined.
"More importantly, the cliff face that supports the path down from the cathedral is damaged and, without further protection, could suffer further erosion as the slipway will no longer take the brunt of the waves.
"As a result, we have closed the harbour in line with Maritime Agency requirements. Although it would be unwise to do so, vessels can still come and go at their own risk.
"As is stated on several signs around the harbour, we would again advise the general public to avoid the waterfront in stormy weather.
Read More: Humza Yousaf warns of 'long road to recovery' for storm-hit Brechin
"The simple act of taking photos or going for a walk during high winds and rain may seem harmless but can be extremely dangerous.
"As part of our ongoing efforts to maintain and improve the harbour, we are now exploring additional funding to support both emergency and long-term repair work which we estimate costing over £500,000.
"In the meantime, we are also engaging with the Scottish Government, statutory bodies and professional services to plan remedial works but expect further storms will exacerbate the issue before any works can be carried out. We will continue to post any significant updates on the St Andrews Harbour Trust website and Facebook page.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here