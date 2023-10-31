High winds brought strong waves in coastal areas, and damage to the harbour in St Andrews is likely to cost £500k to repair.

The west slipway was destroyed in the storm, which also damaged a cliff path that will now be more vulnerable to erosion without the protection of the slipway.

The harbour has been closed, though boats have been told they can use it at their own risk.

A spokesperson for St Andrews Harbour Trust said, “In line with coastal communities along the East Coast, Storm Babet has caused significant damage to St Andrews Harbour.

"Late Sunday evening, we lost the north west slipway and suffered further damage to the east gate. Due to the loss of the slipway, the west end of the small car park is undermined.

"More importantly, the cliff face that supports the path down from the cathedral is damaged and, without further protection, could suffer further erosion as the slipway will no longer take the brunt of the waves.

"As a result, we have closed the harbour in line with Maritime Agency requirements. Although it would be unwise to do so, vessels can still come and go at their own risk.

"As is stated on several signs around the harbour, we would again advise the general public to avoid the waterfront in stormy weather.

"The simple act of taking photos or going for a walk during high winds and rain may seem harmless but can be extremely dangerous.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to maintain and improve the harbour, we are now exploring additional funding to support both emergency and long-term repair work which we estimate costing over £500,000.

"In the meantime, we are also engaging with the Scottish Government, statutory bodies and professional services to plan remedial works but expect further storms will exacerbate the issue before any works can be carried out. We will continue to post any significant updates on the St Andrews Harbour Trust website and Facebook page.”