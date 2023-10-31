It warns that heavy rain could bring some disruption to parts of southwest, central and eastern Scotland - such as Greenock, Glasgow, Perth, Dundee, Stirling and Aberdeen.

Some areas could see as much as 50mm of rainfall, the Met Office said.

The warning reads: Following recent very wet weather, further heavy rain is expected to affect parts of southwest, central and eastern Scotland on Wednesday, spreading from south to north through the course of the day.

“Rainfall amounts are likely to reach 20-30 mm widely, with a risk of 40-50 mm in some locations, mainly over higher ground.”

The yellow warning means that flooding of a few homes and businesses "is likely", while bus and train services will probably affected, with journey times taking longer.

Meanwhile, heavy rain associated with Storm Ciarán could bring some disruption to southeast Scotland.

The warning, which covers Edinburgh, East Lothian and the Borders, comes into force at 6am on Thursday and extends through to 6am on Friday.