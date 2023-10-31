The statistics show that of the 39 male victims, 21 were killed by an acquaintance, while six of the 13 female victims, 46%, were killed by a partner or ex-partner.

READ MORE: Bereaved Covid families brand SNP's WhatsApp inquiry row 'shameful'

Justice Secretary Angela Constance welcomed the news that all associated cases were solved, saying it showed “our communities continue to be safe places to live.”

In three-quarters of the homicides, 39, the victim and main accused were known to each other.

Of those 26 were acquaintances, eight were partners or ex-partners and five were relatives.

The report also shows that over the past 10 years, most male victims, 55%, were killed by an acquaintance, while most female victims, 42%, were killed by a partner or ex-partner.

Over the same time period, two-thirds of all homicide cases involved males killing males.

A further 23% of cases involved males killing females, 6% involved females killing males and cases where the main accused and main victim were both females accounted for just 3% of the total number.

Glasgow, North Lanarkshire and Edinburgh had the highest number of homicide victims, with seven each.

However, the government also points out that Glasgow has witnessed a “relatively larger fall in homicides than Scotland as a whole in the last 20 years.”

Over the latest five-year period from 2018-19 to 2022-23, there have been 51 homicides in Glasgow, a 70% reduction compared to 171 for the five-year period from 2003-04 to 2007-08.

The rate in Scotland over the same time period is 49%.

Last year, most homicides occurred within a residential location, while 29% were in outdoor public places and 2% were in indoor public places.

The report from the government also reveals that over the last five years, in the 167 cases where the motive is known, the most common reason for committing homicide was “fight or quarrel, and rage or fury.”

The most common method of killing in each of the last 10 years was with a sharp instrument.

This includes 58% of homicide victims in 2022-23, 23 of which involved a knife.

The next most common method was hitting and kicking, accounting for 29% of last year’s murders.

None of the 52 homicides recorded in 2022-23 were reported to have a homophobic or racial motivation.

READ MORE: Scotland health: Most deprived death rates twice as high

Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Livingstone, Head of Major Crime, said: “Every murder is a tragedy for individuals, families, and local communities.

“Our dedicated murder investigators bring a high level of professional practice, compassion, competence and commitment to each investigation. As a single national service we are able to bring a consistent approach, working with partners, to every investigation.

“We hope this commitment gives the public confidence in their police service.”

Angela Constance said: “Every life lost to homicide is a tragedy and my condolences go out to anyone who has lost a loved one in this way.

“These figures show, there are fewer such tragedies with the number of homicides falling to this new record low. Coupled with the fact that recorded crime in Scotland remains at one of the lowest levels in the past 50 years, shows that our communities continue to be safe places to live.

“Whilst I welcome this continued decrease in homicides, I recognise that there is more we need to do to prevent violence and reduce harm when it does occur.

"That’s why our Violence Prevention Framework is so important in its aim to prevent and divert people away from violence supported by more than £2 million of investment.”













