It has emerged that there were 11093 fines imposed in August and September, up from 9043 in June and July.

It means that over the latest two month period, 182 drivers have been fined per day on average for entering the LEZ zone.

The LEZ Fightback campaign has been pursuing court action to block the LEZ enforcement have been accusing the council of profiteering saying that pollution data used to proceed with the plan was over half a decade out of date.

The campaign, launched off the back of garage boss William Paton's battle with the council over the lawfulness of the LEZ enforcement says the data which drove the council’s decision to proceed with phase two of LEZ was based on statistics taken pre-Covid, pre-hybrid working and before phase one of the LEZ established to address the largest and only significant polluters – the buses – which are now compliant.

Glasgow City Council said that to allow a period of familiarisation during its first month of operation in June, non-compliant vehicles detected in Glasgow's LEZ received a maximum of one Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) in June 2023.

A scheme surcharge which started in July means that the penalty charge amount will double with each subsequent breach of the rules by the same vehicle.

The number of fines has doubled since June when just 2,899. But they have dipped since July when 6,144 fines were issued. In August there were 5,757 penalties imposed and in September there were 5,336 fines. Fines are being capped at £480 for cars and light goods vehicles and £960 for buses and HGVs.

The square mile zone - banning many older cars from entering the city centre - is aimed at improving Glasgow’s air quality.

When the LEZ zone was launched campaigners hailed the move as a “big moment” for the city that will save lives by giving residents “more breathable air”.

But it has also been heavily criticised by representatives from the hospitality and taxi trades who warn it could hammer the city’s beleaguered night-time economy - still reeling from Covid and the cost of living crisis.

The LEZ slaps drivers with escalating fines starting at £60 if their vehicles enter the area and do not meet emission standards - with petrol cars older than 2006 and diesel cars registered after September 2015 generally compliant.

The council says it is only aimed at a minority of older vehicles which are the most polluting - with up to 90% of cars thought to already meet the requirements.

The council says that all revenue incurred in running Glasgow's LEZ scheme itself, will only be used for activities that help reduce air pollution or contribute toward achieving our climate change targets.

A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council, said: “Glasgow’s plan to phase in a Low Emission Zone was announced in 2018 to tackle the harmful air pollution that has blighted the city centre for decades, creating and exacerbating people's health conditions and the city's health inequalities, disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable.

“Whilst pre-enforcement modelling showed that up to 90% of vehicles driving into the zone area were unaffected, the LEZ standards address the most polluting vehicles which disproportionately create harmful concentrations of air pollution in the city centre.

“Penalties are reduced by 50% if paid within 14 days, with all revenue above that incurred in running Glasgow’s LEZ scheme itself, only used for activities that help reduce air pollution or contribute toward achieving our climate change targets.

“We would remind drivers to familiarise themselves with LEZ emissions requirements.”