Located on the High Street and dating from 1746 when it then traded as the Grapes Inn, the property is "instantly recognisable due to its whitewashed façade and pillared entrance", with an archway that leads to the private parking to the rear.

Selkirk and the hotel's interior (Image: Smith & Clough Business Associates)

The County Hotel has been “greatly refurbished and is presented in good condition throughout”.

It has nine rooms, a lounge bar, function room and restaurant. The property is split over three levels, with separate access to the function room and owner's flat.

Smith & Clough Business Associates said: “Since purchasing the hotel in 2018, our clients have spent a lot of time and effort refurbishing the premises and establishing it as a well-known and reputable business within the town.

“The business is run very much to suit our clients’ requirements, who are looking to retire from the trade and since Covid, decided to operate on a bed and breakfast basis only with the addition of various functions/meetings throughout the year.

“During the Common Riding in July when the hotel is very busy, they adapt the trade accordingly as they have functions and hotel guests that book annually for this event.”

The agent said offers "in excess of £380,000" are invited for the freehold.

'Concerning' visitor trend hitting trade

Tourists from overseas are returning to Scotland in “promising” numbers. But rising costs and a “significant” fall in domestic visitors means many Scottish tourism businesses are struggling to make a profit, a new survey has found.

A “very welcome” increase in visitors from overseas, notably from North America and Europe, has been highlighted this morning by the Autumn Industry Survey published by the Scottish Tourism Alliance, which declared that the recovery in the foreign tourist market was “critical” to its future.

Glasgow Airport chief joins influential Scottish industry group

The head of the company which owns Glasgow Airport has been appointed to an influential Scottish tourism organisation.

Andy Cliffe, chief executive of AGS Airports, which also owns Aberdeen and Southampton Airports, has joined the board of directors at the Scottish Tourism Alliance. The organisation said Mr Cliffe, who joined AGS after 19 years with Manchester Airports Group, on January 1, would add “invaluable aviation expertise” to its board.