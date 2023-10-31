For Evermore: Stories of the Fallen is free for anyone to use and will collect personal stories, videos and photos of the fallen who fought and died for British and Commonwealth forces in the two wars.

The nationwide National Service of Remembrance takes place this year on Sunday, November 12.

The CWGC has urged people to come forward with stories about a relative, loved one or someone they may have researched who is commemorated at one of its cemeteries and memorials around the world. The CWGC commemorates almost 1.7 million individuals at 23,000 locations in more than 150 countries and territories.

Courtesy of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (Image: Commonwealth War Graves Commission)Claire Horton CBE, Director of the CWGC, said: “The launch of For Evermore marks an incredibly important milestone in the Commonwealth War Graves Commission's mission. For Evermore will provide an opportunity for future generations to connect with their own history and learn more about those who served during the World Wars.

“By collating these stories in what will become the definitive resource of the stories of those who died in the world wars, we have created an enduring tribute to the men and women from across the Commonwealth who gave their lives, and we ensure that they will never be forgotten.”

Michelle Jennings, Director of the Commonwealth War Graves Foundation, said: "For Evermore will enable the Commonwealth War Graves Foundation to fulfil our mission of ensuring those who fought and died during the world wars are never forgotten.

"It is only through the kind support of many generous donors that we will be able to keep these stories alive in such an engaging way. We are deeply grateful to the Post Office Remembrance Fellowship for their support in enabling this project to be launched."

Among the many stories viewable on the site is that of Staffordshire-born Samuel Lyons, the son of an Aston Villa footballer, who in 1943 was a Lieutenant in the Royal Artillery and by the end of the year was serving with the 4th Airlanding Anti-Tank Battery RA.

According to the online article, written by Grant Cornwell MBE, the mission of his unit on D-Day in June 1944 was to land by glider and support the left flank of the Normandy invasion force to prevent any German armour reaching the landing beaches.

The glider Samuel was in crash-landed in the sea after flak apparently became detached. Five men were killed, with only one survivor.

The article continues: "The fact that the glider ditched very heavily caused the immediate casualties, but an eyewitness recalls how Lieutenant Lyons had actually survived the initial impact and had clung to the wrecked glider till it broke up. He was treading water for some time and then died - either exhausted or as a result of wounds sustained during the crash.

"His body was washed-ashore at Grainval on the 11th of July 1944 at 20:00hrs and was buried in Fecamp Civil Cemetery, where for a long while it was tended by a local French family.

"Like so many young men at that time, who were all facing uncertain futures, Samuel decided to hastily marry his sweetheart Muriel Mary Good on a special licence at the end of May 1944 (the month before D-Day) and having somehow managed to obtain a comprehensive account of what had occurred on that fateful day, Muriel visited Sam's grave at the first opportunity.

"However, Samuel's father Alf was reluctant to travel over the Channel to see his son's grave and only visited once, I can only imagine that it was too painful for him to visit his beloved son again".

Many Scots servicemen and women are also commemorated in stories, including Lieutenant William Dow, of Perth, who was serving with the 9th Black Watch when he died on February 2, 1917, of wounds sustained in action at The Somme.

A service at the Arnhem Oosterbeek War Cemetery in 2019 in memory of the 1,700 British, Commonwealth, Polish and Dutch servicemen who were killed in Operation Market Garden in September 1944 and are buried in the cemetery (Image: Sgt Ben Maher; MoD Crown Copyright)For Evermore has been funded by a grant from the Post Office Remembrance Fellowship (PORF). A spokesman said: “We are delighted that our support has enabled this ambitious project to be developed. For Evermore will engage a wide range of people and encourage them to discover and contribute to the stories which encompass our shared history, providing a living memorial to the men and women of the General Post Office who died in the two World Wars.”

To get involved and find out more about For Evermore: Stories of the Fallen, visit: www.cwgc.org/stories