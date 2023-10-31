One 18-metre section of sea wall has also been completely washed away, exposing the foundations of the rail track.

Urgent repairs are required to make the railway safe and to prevent any future issues during adverse weather, the rail operator said.

This is an aerial view of the damaged sea defence between Helmsdale and Brora. Around 27m of the wall along the railway has been damaged, in two separate sections.

As a result, no trains are running between Inverness and Wick until at least the end of the day on Wednesday.

Trains are running between Wick and Helmsdale, and also between Inverness and Tain / Lairg and Invergordon.

It comes after a slipway at St Andrews harbour was destroyed by rough seas.

High winds brought strong waves in coastal areas, and damage to the harbour in St Andrews is likely to cost £500k to repair.