A domestic abuse service has been forced to close as more than a dozen whistleblowers at a women's aid charity were suspended after making claims of bullying in the workplace.
Union officers have now condemned the actions of the board of Glasgow East Women's Aid as "shocking" and a motion of no confidence is being placed in the board and management.
The charity's main office has been closed for six weeks following the mass suspension of staff while women and their children are currently being directed to an emergency phone number in place of one-to-one support.
A spokesperson for the GEWA board said, however, that all service users are currently being supported and services, rather than staff, have been suspended.
She added that staff remain on full pay while "not having to experience anxiety about having to work alongside those they have made allegations against.”
Unite the union represents more than a dozens workers at the charity, based in the Easterhouse area of Glasgow, and has opened an industrial action ballot that closes on November 13.
Sharon Graham Unite general secretary, said: “The situation facing Unite’s members at Glasgow East Women’s Aid is shocking and deeply worrying.
"Whistleblowing staff have been victimised for raising concerns about bullying in the workplace. They are currently suspended which exactly proves the point that our members have been making.
"Unite will stand up for our members’ jobs, terms, and conditions but also the vulnerable women and children who need access to this lifeline service in greater Easterhouse."
There are now calls for Glasgow City Council and the Scottish Government, which both fund the service, to intervene as funders of Glasgow East Women’s Aid.
The 13 Unite members currently suspended are women and children’s support workers who provide services for women and children fleeing and experiencing domestic abuse in Greater Easterhouse - one of Scotland’s most economically deprived communities.
Staff provide women with practical and emotional support; information and assistance on personal protection and safety; securing safe temporary accommodation for service users; information on legal issues and financial issues, and assistance with housing and homelessness.
Unite industrial officer, Linda Wilson, added: “Glasgow East Women’s Aid in effect has been closed for six weeks.
"One of Scotland’s most deprived communities and its most vulnerable residents are being denied access to a lifesaving service due to the suspension of our whistleblowing members.”
"The staff have legitimate concerns over the environment in which they work.
"Instead of these concerns being addressed through proper due process the management of Glasgow East Women’s Aid decided to suspend our members.
"We are calling on the organisation’s funders including Glasgow City Council and the Scottish Government to urgently intervene in this appalling example of workplace bullying and intimidation."
A spokesperson for Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnership confirmed it is "one of several organisations" funding Glasgow East Women’s Aid and that is has been made aware of "HR matters".
She added: “GEWA has provided details of the mitigation plans in place to sustain the service and to continue to support women and children in refuge, in receipt of outreach support, and women newly seeking support.
“The HSCP will continue to monitor the service being delivered in order to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the women and children in receipt of service.”
A spokesperson for GEWA added: “The Board are confused and concerned that this matter has been taken to the press considering the attempts that have been made by employees already to cause organisational damage which directly impacts vulnerable women and children.
“We are looking forward to conclusion of these matters and remain concerned at the continual attacks on the business and attempts to cause organisational damage.”
