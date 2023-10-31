Boris Johnson told senior advisors during the Covid pandemic that he was "no longer buying" the idea that the NHS was overwhelmed and that the virus was “just nature’s way of dealing with old people”, according to evidence presented to the UK Covid inquiry.
The bombshell revelations emerged in notebook entries from the UK Government's former chief scientific advisor, Sir Patrick Vallance, who described a "quite bonkers set of exchanges" with the then-Prime Minister in August 2020.
Sir Patrick wrote that Mr Johnson was "obsessed with older people accepting their fate and letting the young get on with life and the economy going".
In another entry from December 2020, Sir Patrick suggested that the PM was siding with a group of Conservative MPs who favoured letting the virus "rip" through the population instead of imposing new curbs to suppress the spread of a new and more transmissible 'Alpha' strain of the Covid.
Sir Patrick wrote: "He [Johnson] says his party 'thinks the whole thing is pathetic and Covid is just Nature's way of dealing with old people - and I am not entirely sure I disagree with them. A lot of moderate people think it is a bit too much'. Wants to rely on polling."
It comes after a memo of a meeting held in March 2020 between the PM and then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak indicated that Mr Johnson had compared lockdown measures to "killing the patient to tackle the tumour" and questioned "why are we destroying economy for people who will die anyway soon?”.
The latest diary entries were presented as the PM's former chief of staff, Dominic Cummings, and Lee Cain - Downing Street's director of communications during the pandemic - gave evidence to the UK Covid inquiry.
Mr Cummings, who was sacked in November 2020, told the inquiry that Number 10 was "completely unsuitable" and "not configured to be the nerve centre of a national crisis like Covid".
He said the UK Government's pandemic response improved once the Covid taskforce was created, but prior to that had been "extremely chaotic".
Mr Cummings said there were "a lot of the wrong people in the wrong job" in the Cabinet Office, describing it as a "bomb site" and a "dumpster fire" when he took up his role as adviser to Mr Johnson in July 2019.
He said: "It's become incredibly bloated. It's acquired huge numbers of people, huge numbers of teams.
"And particularly on the whole, the sort of deep state, national security side, crisis management, has become in all sorts of ways extremely opaque and effectively completely invisible to any political figure, including the prime minister."
Mr Cummings told the inquiry that "pretty much everyone" in Downing Street compared Mr Johnson as a shopping trolley due to his propensity to change direction.
"Pretty much everyone called him a trolley, yeah," Mr Cummings said.
Brenda Doherty, whose mother died aged 82 in March 2020 after contracting Covid-19 in hospital, said reading comments made by Boris Johnson about older people in the pandemic was like being "punched in the stomach".
Speaking as part of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK campaign group, she accused the former prime minister of having had a "callous and brutal attitude".
She said: "I feel like I've been punched in the stomach after reading Boris Johnson's messages this morning.
"They are psychotic."
More to follow
