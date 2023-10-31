On Monday, organist Paul Carroll played the US sitcom's theme by the band The Rembrandts, I'll Be There For You, for the daily lunchtime recital.

The performance was greeted with applause with one woman videoing, writing on Twitter/X: "Emotional moment today in @KelvingroveArt museum when the organist played the Friends theme tune during daily organ recital."

Carroll told BBC Scotland News he spontaneously decided to perform the track after hearing the accent of an American visitor at the museum's front desk.

He said: "Playing an arrangement of Friends had been on my mind during the whole concert and I wondered how it would go down.

"I thought I would wait until the end and see what happens. I was not expecting a great crowd, as Mondays are usually quiet, but it did come alive at the end and that was down to the Friends theme. I'm glad it worked."

In a statement on Sunday, Warner Bros, which made Friends, said: “Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros Television Group family.

“The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many.

“This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”