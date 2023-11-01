Having worked within the country's space industry since 2017, she chose to locate to Edinburgh where she has since helped develop the Ukrainian Businesswomen in Scotland network, raised money for displaced Ukrainians and supported the construction of a bomb shelter for a Ukrainian nursery, whilst also taking on dual mentorship roles to help guide students into the UK space industry.

Ms Filichkina, who received the Individual Space Achievement award at a gala dinner in Liverpool, said: “I may have been given this incredible honour due to my support of the UK’s fast-growing commercial space sector, but in reality it is the industry that has supported me.

Daria Filichkina, the chief operating officer of Edinburgh-based AstroAgency (Image: AstroAgency)

“When you are forced to leave your home, husband and family due to bombing and violence, your life is completely turned upside down and suddenly your focus is on keeping your family safe and positive. In such a situation, work is the only ‘normal’ thing you have left.

“This award is dedicated to our hardworking ‘astro agents’, the partners that kept faith in us and the friends I have in the space community who reached out and kept me positive.”

AstroAgency, which still has team members based in Ukraine, focusses on promoting companies across the global space value chain, from satellite manufacturers, rocket launch companies and spaceports, to satellite data analysts applying information from space to multiple challenges on Earth, such as the early detection of wildfires, identifying illegal fishing and mining, tracking ice shelf changes, and monitoring endangered species.

AstroAgency was established in 2019 by serial space entrepreneur Daniel Smith and supports both commercial and government clients with strategic communication infused with space sector market knowledge.

The company continues to act as a champion for the environmental, economic and societal benefits that come from accessing space, with Ms Filichkina addressing a sold-out Schools’ Day at New Scientist Live in London to inspire young people with an interest in space technology to consider a career in the sector.

That engagement formed part of the company’s work to support the UK Space Agency’s Active Debris Removal mission, which could see innovative services from space sustainability companies such as ClearSpace and Astroscale remove defunct British satellites from orbit in the coming years.

She is due to speak about the importance of communicating innovation outside of the industry to new audiences at upcoming events such as the Indo-Pacific Space & Earth Conference in Perth, Australia, and Space Tech Expo in Bremen, Germany in the coming weeks, before attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference as part of a Scottish Government delegation to help showcase the positive impact of Earth Observation in supporting Net Zero goals and climate issues.

The Sir Arthur Clarke Awards are organised by the British Interplanetary Society, this year celebrating its 90th anniversary, to recognise individuals and team projects that have made notable or outstanding achievements in, or contributions to, space activities in the UK. Previous winners include astronauts such as Tim Peake.