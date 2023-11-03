What’s the story?
Ancient Empires.
Tell me more.
This new Sky History documentary series shines a spotlight on three titans of the ages: Alexander the Great, Julius Caesar and Cleopatra, aka the rulers of the Greek, Roman and Egyptian empires respectively.
Each of the trio were famously renowned as strategic, ruthless and charming. Ancient Empires debates a thorny question: whether these darker attributes were in fact strengths rather than weaknesses?
According to the programme blurb: “While their lives and legacies live on today, their stories have never been told like this.”
Who is up first?
The opening episode sees Alexander the Great take centre stage. Widely regarded as one of the greatest military strategists and leaders, his impetuous and merciless tactics are still studied today.
From his first victory at age 18, Alexander never lost a battle in the 15 years of conquest that followed. Testament to his dictatorial and ambitious nature, he named more than 70 cities after himself (and one after his horse Bucephalus).
What can we expect?
Dramatic narrative sequences, expert commentary and high-octane battle re-enactments using a mixture of actors and clever CGI.
The upcoming episodes on Julius Caesar and Cleopatra have a similar format, with the series covering a cool seven hours in total. Box set binge, anyone?
When can I watch?
Ancient Empires begins on Sky History and NOW, Tuesday, 9pm.
