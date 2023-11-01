It noted Mr Mowat had built “extensive consumer marketing expertise in brand leadership roles” with Tennent Caledonian Breweries and Irn-Bru manufacturer AG Barr.

Panther M*lk also unveiled its hiring of Paul Miller, noting he is joining “fresh from the sale of his Eden Mill brand, to offer overall commercial leadership to the team”.

Mr Mowat has recently overseen UK marketing for Scotch whisky producer Ian Macleod Distillers' portfolio, Panther M*lk noted.

Flagging Mr Miller’s experience in the drinks industry, in addition to his co-founding of the Eden Mill spirits and beer business, Panther M*lk said: “Paul Miller has over three decades of international drinks industry experience which includes senior roles with Molson Coors, Glenmorangie and IDV (International Distillers & Vintners)/Diageo.”

Mr Crawford said: “We are thrilled to welcome Neil Mowat and Paul Miller to the Panther M*lk family. Their remarkable track records and wealth of experience within the drinks industry are invaluable assets to our rapidly expanding commercial division. With their leadership, we are confident in our ability to further establish Panther M*lk as a pioneering force in the market.”

He added: “Our commitment to delivering a delicious and environmentally conscious product remains unwavering, and we look forward to continuing to delight consumers with our innovative oat-drink-based alcohol. Together, with Neil and Paul leading the way, we are poised to elevate the Panther M*lk experience for cocktail enthusiasts, ensuring a creamy vegan indulgence for all. Panther M*lk offers a treat for cocktail lovers who like cream-liqueur-based drinks but prefer a sustainable choice without compromising on taste.”