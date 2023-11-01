Scottish ready-to-drink cocktails business Panther M*lk, founded by former Sub Club owner Paul Crawford, has hired two industry veterans to bolster its commercial division.
Panther M*lk, following a successful grocery launch of its oat-drink-based alcohol in Asda stores across Scotland, has hired Neil Mowat to lead marketing operations.
It noted Mr Mowat had built “extensive consumer marketing expertise in brand leadership roles” with Tennent Caledonian Breweries and Irn-Bru manufacturer AG Barr.
Panther M*lk also unveiled its hiring of Paul Miller, noting he is joining “fresh from the sale of his Eden Mill brand, to offer overall commercial leadership to the team”.
READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter
Mr Mowat has recently overseen UK marketing for Scotch whisky producer Ian Macleod Distillers' portfolio, Panther M*lk noted.
Flagging Mr Miller’s experience in the drinks industry, in addition to his co-founding of the Eden Mill spirits and beer business, Panther M*lk said: “Paul Miller has over three decades of international drinks industry experience which includes senior roles with Molson Coors, Glenmorangie and IDV (International Distillers & Vintners)/Diageo.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Brexiters' appetite for destruction as German overture spurned
Mr Crawford said: “We are thrilled to welcome Neil Mowat and Paul Miller to the Panther M*lk family. Their remarkable track records and wealth of experience within the drinks industry are invaluable assets to our rapidly expanding commercial division. With their leadership, we are confident in our ability to further establish Panther M*lk as a pioneering force in the market.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: This humiliation for Brexiters is surely good for everyone else
He added: “Our commitment to delivering a delicious and environmentally conscious product remains unwavering, and we look forward to continuing to delight consumers with our innovative oat-drink-based alcohol. Together, with Neil and Paul leading the way, we are poised to elevate the Panther M*lk experience for cocktail enthusiasts, ensuring a creamy vegan indulgence for all. Panther M*lk offers a treat for cocktail lovers who like cream-liqueur-based drinks but prefer a sustainable choice without compromising on taste.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here