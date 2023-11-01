A mob of around 50 went on the rampage in the Kirkton area pf the city, sealing off roads off roads with a barrier of burning bins and ransacking an empty house amid scenes of Halloween chaos.

READ MORE: Pollokshields residents want new legislation used to stop fireworks

The riot was a repeat of similar scenes last year, which was described as resembling a “war-torn nation”

Footage from the last night's trouble showed children among the gangs, and teens and young adults wearing masks to taunt officers.

Kirkton #dundee on a riot earlier tonight. The fireworks is gonna be something else. pic.twitter.com/33yo4hGcgZ — Rebreak News (@RebreakNews) October 31, 2023

Most fled when dozens of officers wearing protective gear and carrying shields were deployed to the area.

Posting on social media, Mr Alexander said: : "Once again, a small group brings the area down and for what... a chase, to appear 'hard' or for 'fun'.

"Look at the ages of some of those in the videos. If you know you're (sic) kids are involved in this then sadly, you're part of the problem.

READ MORE: Fireworks thrown at cars and bins burned as youths rampage

"As a parent, as much as a councillor for the area, it makes me so incredibly angry to see this.”

Mr Alexander added: "I'm in contact with officers as I type and I'm being kept up to date.

"Well done to the group of roughly 50 folk who have, q.uite literally, caused huge concern and worry in the area, cost taxpayers tens of thousands of pounds and once again knocked their own community.

"Thanks, as ever, to Police Scotland Tayside and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for putting themselves in harm's way to protect the community."