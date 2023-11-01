In 2018 the charity opened a homeless village in Edinburgh, providing support for up to 20 people by giving them a place to sleep, helping them to learn new skills and helping them with work and voluntary placements.

Following the success of that project, Social Bite has announced it will open a new centre in Dundee which will expand the focus from exclusively homelessness to supporting a range of vulnerable people struggling with addiction.

Last year 1,051 people in Scotland died for drug-related reasons, by far the highest rate of any country in Europe, including the rest of the UK.

Scotland's drug death rate is still more than three times higher than the next worst affected European country.

Dundee City was second only to Glasgow City in drug deaths, with by 43.1 deaths per 100,000 people.

The new centre will house a state-of-the-art recovery facility and residents of the village will also be supported by on site staff and a local network of resources dedicated to helping people with addiction.

Social Bite are working in partnership with addiction specialist charity We Are With You to develop a tailored support model for the village that works for the needs of people in Dundee.

The accommodation at the Dundee project will be 15 eco-friendly prefabricated ‘nest houses’ with a bedroom, kitchen, lounge area and storage, alongside a community hub complete with communal dining space, gym facilities and counselling rooms.

Plans for Social Bite's village in Dundee (Image: Frame Group)

Bespoke individual residential units will be constructed to create a secure and private community environment and everyone who is given a place in the village will be supported through the process to find permanent accommodation as part of their recovery, should that be required.

Josh Littlejohn MBE, founder of Social Bite said: “This is an incredibly exciting project for Social Bite and for Dundee. It has been amazing to collaborate with the local community on developing something that will meet a great need in the city.

“We all know the problem with drug deaths in Scotland and Dundee over the years. The human toll is profound. Behind each statistic lies individual and familial suffering with communities losing loved ones. Deprivation exacerbates the crisis, with those in the poorest areas 16 times more likely to die from drug misuse. The Recovery Village will help people on their journey towards recovery by providing a safe and rehabilitative living environment and expert support.

“Everyone we have spoken to in Dundee about the project has been hugely supportive and we are delighted to see that the city is taking the international lead on what could become a pioneering model for tackling addiction amongst vulnerable people.”

Social Bite is in discussion with Dundee City Council on a site for the project and expects to be able to submit a full planning application before the end of the year.

The WM Sword Charitable Trust has made a £1.5million pledge towards the project in memory of the benefactor of the trust, the late Bill Sword, a well known entrepreneur in Dundee.

Lynne Henderson, Trustee of The WM Sword Charitable Trust, said: “The Trust has been looking for some time for a major project to support on top of the work we do on a smaller scale with dozens of charities in Tayside.

“The Recovery Village is a fantastic idea and the ambition and vision is something that we know the city will get behind and become proud of as it gets up and running.

“My father was incredibly proud of Dundee and he would have been delighted to know that the fruits of his many businesses were now going to help Dundonians at their time of greatest need.”

The Insights Foundation will provide an extra £100,000 of support for the project.

CEO Andy Lothian said: "Having supported Social Bite for over a decade, The Insights Foundation are thrilled to support this new recovery village in Dundee, addressing one of the city’s most pressing needs.

"I would like encourage the business and philanthropic community to join ourselves and WM Sword in getting behind this vital initiative to create a world leading recovery facility for vulnerable people in our home city and I can’t wait to see it come to life.”