XL American Bulldogs have been banned in England and Wales, with an official date announced for when the dogs will be made illegal.
The controversial breed has been added to the banned breeds list in the Dangerous Dogs Act in England and Wales, where breeding, selling, advertising and rehoming XL Bullies will be illegal from December 31, 2023.
And it will become illegal to own an XL Bully from February 1, 2024, in England and Wales if it is not registered on the Index of Exempted Dogs.
It comes after the breed has been linked to a series of fatal attacks on humans. But where does that leave XL Bullies in Scotland?
Are XL Bullies banned in Scotland?
XL Bullies are not currently banned in Scotland. The recently announced ban will only come into effect in England and Wales.
However, the Scottish Government has been urged to "stop dragging [its] heels" on the issue.
Conservative MSP Jamie Greene told the Herald: "The UK Government’s swift action to ban dangerous XL bully dogs is welcome in light a spate of horrific fatalities.
Read more: SNP urged to act as XL Bully dogs are banned in England and Wales
“The SNP Government need to stop dragging their heels on this issue. Ministers must confirm if – and when – they will be following the UK Government in banning these dogs, to give Scots the reassurance they need.”
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are carefully considering the evidence as to whether changes to ban the XL Bully dogs and breed will be applied in Scotland.”
Previously when asked about the subject, First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “We have not made a firm decision yet.”
What has the SSPCA said about XL Bullies?
The Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) has released a statement as part of the Dog Control Coalition which has criticised the UK Government's approach.
It said: "The Dog Control Coalition agrees that urgent action needs to be taken to protect the public from out-of-control dogs, but we are disappointed that the Government hasn’t taken the opportunity to completely overhaul the Dangerous Dogs Act.
"With its continued focus on specific breeds, rather than a focus on prevention and implementation of tougher penalties for those owners not in control of their dogs, it is not fit for purpose."
Read more: American XL Bully breed to be banned from December
The organisation said it had "serious concerns" about the "very short amount of time" owners will have to comply with the new rules to muzzle, neuter, register and insure their XL Bullies - particularly as the UK Government has not yet released information on how to register their dogs.
It also raised concerns about Defra's new definition of the American Bully XL breed, which it said is "hugely subjective" and "open to interpretation".
The Dog Control Coalition said: "There is currently no clear understanding of how many tens of thousands of dogs could be fall within this breed specification, and we urge the Government to ensure that the teams responsible for enforcing this law - the police and local authorities - have the resources and training they need before the ban begins to avoid any more dogs than absolutely necessary from being caught up in this. "
The Dog Control Coalition comprises Battersea, Blue Cross, British Veterinary Association, Dogs Trust, The Kennel Club, RSPCA, Scottish SPCA and Hope Rescue.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here