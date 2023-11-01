Sales were down year-on-year in September as warm weather put shoppers off from buying coats and knitwear, but cooler temperatures in the second half of October led to a boost of more than 11%.

READ MORE: Frasers, Missguided and Shein: A tale of shifting dynamics

The company said it believes its volatile sales growth was down to variable weather conditions rather than any underlying changes in the consumer economy. In-store sales were 0.6% lower for the whole of the third quarter, but the online business was up by 6.5% for the period.

It was a completely different story at online-only retailer Asos, which warned that its sales will continue to fall after delayed results revealed that it slumped to a loss of nearly £300m for the year to September 3.

Revenues dropped to £3.5 billion from £3.9bn as Asos has faced heavy competition from companies such as fast fashion specialist Shein and rivals with a combination of stores and online retail.

READ MORE: Next pulls yet another rabbit out of the hat

Pre-tax losses at Asos ballooned to £296.7m, up from £32m the previous year. Asos added that it expects sales to fall by anywhere between 5% and 15% in the coming 12 months as it works its way through a revival plan for the business.

Shares in Asos, once a darling of the London stock market, were nearly 11% lower in trading this morning. Shares in Next were more than 3% higher in early trading.