Two more people have been arrested over the felling of the world famous Sycamore Gap tree at Hadrian's Wall.
Northumbria Police said two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage on Tuesday (October 31).
They have both since been released on bail as enquiries continue, the force said.
A 16-year-old boy and a man in his 60s, who have already been arrested in connection with the incident, remain on bail.
The sycamore, which stood in a dramatic dip along Hadrian’s Wall, was cut down in September in what police believe was a deliberate act of vandalism.
Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies, of Northumbria Police, said: “The loss of Sycamore Gap has been felt deeply across the community as well as further afield.
“As a force, we have seen many touching tributes from those who have detailed what this iconic landmark meant for them personally and for our region.
“We’ve been working tirelessly to identify anyone responsible and bring them into police custody and we are committed to getting justice.
Read more: New shoots expected to grow from Sycamore Gap tree but it ‘won’t be same again’
“I hope this recent wave of arrests demonstrates just how much work has been undertaken by our dedicated specialist teams in what has, so far, been a very difficult and complex investigation.”
The 50ft tree was looked after by the Northumberland National Park Authority and the National Trust.
It was among the UK’s most photographed trees and was made famous in a scene in Kevin Costner’s 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves.
The tree has been removed from the site by a crane, and is now being kept at a storage facility by the National Trust.
