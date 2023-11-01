It said the expansion offers a range of roles and that it is looking for candidates who “demonstrate a spirit of positivity and desire to learn”.

Turtle Bay is “providing an opportunity for those looking to move into the restaurant industry, focusing on cultural fit and enthusiasm over experience”.

The restaurant will be hosting a recruitment day on Wednesday, November 8, at Maldron Hotel on Renfrew Street, Glasgow.

Glasgow is the brand's first Scottish restaurant (Image: Turtle Bay)

The day, for which candidates will have to register online, will include in-person interviews and group activities.

It will also provide a chance for candidates to get to know the brand in more detail.

Gemma Lewis, operations manager at Turtle Bay said: “We’ve always focused on recruiting and hiring a team who exude the energy and excitement that Turtle Bay gives to its guests – for us, attitude and fit are much more important than hospitality experience.

"The right people will be fast learners who will pick up those skills as they go. We can’t wait to meet the enthusiastic new recruits who will become our first Scotland team.

“Our expansion into Scotland is an exciting time for us but also offers a chance for us to provide long-term employment opportunities for the local area, as we seek to bring Carribean good times to Glasgow.”

Turtle Bay’s first opening in Scotland comes following the brand’s success in England and Wales, with Glasgow marking the 52nd location since the brand was established in 2010.

Located at 130 St Vincent St, Glasgow, Turtle Bay will be bringing its "signature soulful Caribbean-inspired menu, delicious tropical cocktails and reggae beats to the heart of the city centre".